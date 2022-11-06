Landscaping Professional Jennifer Miree Cope Announces Article for Daily Sundial Revealing Moss Garden Secrets

Jennifer Miree Cope announces the publication of a new article revealing her expert advice on creating a moss garden for professional landscapers.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Miree Cope is announcing the publication of a new article for the Daily Sundial that advises home gardeners and professional landscapers to learn about the two different kinds of moss. These are prostrate and upright. While prostrate moss spreads outwards like a blanket, upright moss grows vertically. Both can be beautiful but function differently.

Prostrate moss can take on a significant amount of moisture and grows quickly. Upright moss also likes moisture; however, it needs dry periods to avoid rotting. Moss is a good choice for gardens because it is attractive, low-maintenance, and sustainable.

When it’s time to plant moss, there are some special considerations, according to Jennifer. Moss adapts best when it has plenty of contact with the soil.

She recommends removing grass entirely if you intend to replace it with moss. Prostrate moss will not be able to compete with grass or other plants for space. For integrated landscaping installations, add moss after including any other plants first.

Both prostrate and upright moss have different growing instructions. If you are going to plant prostrate moss, Miree Cope says to shred a large piece of moss into fragments. Scatter that in the desired area. By shredding it, you cause the moss to enter a growth stage. It will spread until it comes into contact with the other pieces of moss.

For upright moss, choose a structure to support it as it grows. Gardeners can use a tree, building, pole, or other items. Add several moss gatherings to the base of the structure, she says. Each piece will use the item chosen for structure along with other pieces of moss to grow upward.

Immediately after planting, mist both upright and prostrate moss with plenty of water. After that, continue watering to keep the moss moist. Eventually, growth patterns will emerge, and growers will need to adjust their watering patterns accordingly.

Once established, moss is relatively low maintenance. That’s in addition to its beauty and sustainability. Moss requires very little care, especially compared to other plants.

People who choose to grow prostrate moss must take care to provide adequate water. Additionally, they should keep the area free of fallen leaves, branches, and other debris. Weeds can also inhibit the growth and health of prostrate moss.

Maintaining upright moss is all about managing its growth pattern. If something blocks the path of upright moss, it may try to grow in another direction. These unpredictable patterns can cause it to detach from its structure. It needs a clear space for healthy, secure growth.

About Jennifer Miree Cope

Jennifer Miree Cope graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1985 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. However, today she is far more well-known for her talents as a landscape designer. This pairs well with her love of the outdoors. Jennifer can often be found hiking in the mountains of North Carolina.

She’s also deeply involved with charities and non-profit organizations, including the Susan G. Komen Foundation and The Children’s Fresh Air Farm.