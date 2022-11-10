Austin Texas Foundation Repair Services Company Expands
The 2021-2022 Texas Drought is having major effects 12.7 Million people in Texas are affected by drought, 245 counties with USDA disaster designations, the 19th driest September was in 2022, over the past 128 years, and the 8th driest year to date was in 2022, over the past 128 years.
One of the top foundation repair companies in Austin Texas is expanding foundation repair services to meet the extreme demand brought on by this epic Texas drought. GL Hunt is now providing Austin Texas Foundation Repair Services, Arlington Foundation Repair Services, Benbrook Foundation Repair Services, Dallas Foundation Repair Services, Fort Worth Foundation Repair Services, Grapevine Foundation Repair Services, Mckinney Foundation Repair Services, Plano Foundation Repair Services, Richland Hills Foundation Repair Services, San Antonio Foundation Repair Services, and Southlake Foundation Repair Services. GL Hunt. G.L. Hunt Foundation Repair was founded in 1987 by Bill Hunt, who had a great passion for serving the members of his community. He started this company with his son Gary Hunt, who has since taken over the duty of running the family office and providing unparalleled customer service. As a family-owned company, you can trust that G.L. Hunt Foundation Repair understands the importance of a safe and comfortable home. That’s why we work tirelessly and use our knowledge, experience, and immense resources to restore your home’s foundation efficiently and effectively.
What causes foundation and slab failure in Austin Texas?
Foundation Repair in Texas typically is caused by water, too much water can cause foundation failure, or not enough water can cause slab failure. In Texas, the soil gets hot and then dry, the soil tends to shrink and then can develop cracks that do not adequately support the weight of the structure like homes, so then the homeowner experiences settlement. Droughts cause soil to shrink and decouple from the foundations and slabs of houses. This also can lead to the generation of cavities and gaps between the ground and the foundations. This removes the natural support between the ground and the foundation of the house which can lead to cracks and failure of the slab. Cracks will begin to form and increase as gravity continues to push the weight of your home down onto the pockets or gaps that are created but the shrink and erosion of soil.
What Texas Counties are affected by the drought of 2022?
Texas has seen a significant state-wide increase in Foundation and Slab Repair requests due to the 2021-2022 Drought in Texas. According to https://gov.texas.gov/news/post/governor-abbott-renews-drought-disaster-declaration-in-october-2022 The following counties have been declared disaster areas: Andrews, Aransas, Archer, Atascosa, Austin, Bandera, Bastrop, Baylor, Bee, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Borden, Bosque, Brazoria, Brazos, Brewster, Brown, Burnet, Caldwell, Calhoun, Callahan, Castro, Childress, Clay, Cooke, Coleman, Collingsworth, Colorado, Comal, Comanche, Concho, Coryell, Cottle, Crosby, Dallam, Dallas, Dawson, Deaf Smith, Delta, Dickens, Eastland, Erath, Falls, Fayette, Fisher, Floyd, Foard, Frio, Gaines, Garza, Gillespie, Glasscock, Gonzales, Grayson, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hale, Hamilton, Hansford, Hardeman, Hartley, Haskell, Hays, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Howard, Hutchinson, Jack, Jones, Kendall, Kent, Kerr, Kimble, King, Kinney, Knox, Lamar, Lampasas, Leon, Limestone, Lipscomb, Llano, Lubbock, Lynn, Martin, Mason, McCulloch, McLennan, Medina, Menard, Mills, Mitchell, Montague, Montgomery, Moore, Motley, Nolan, Ochiltree, Oldham, Palo Pinto, Parker, Parmer, Potter, Randall, Reagan, Real, Red River, Roberts, Runnels, Schleicher, Scurry, Shackelford, Sherman, Somervell, Stephens, Sterling, Stonewall, Swisher, Taylor, Terry, Tom Green, Travis, Uvalde, Washington, Wichita, Wilbarger, Wilson, Williamson, Yoakum, and Young counties.
How to know if you have a foundation or slab break?
The symptoms of a slab or foundation breaks and cracks are as follows
1.) Windows and doors that stick or won't open as easily as they use to can be caused by foundation settlement which leads to foundation breaks and slab cracks.
2.) Cracks in the floor or decoupling of wood boards cracked tiles, or even water coming up from the floor can be caused by foundation settlement which leads to foundation breaks and slab cracks.
3.) Uneven or bowing floors as they bend can be caused by foundation settlement which leads to foundation breaks and slab cracks.
4.) Typically Zig-Zag cracked or bowed walls can be caused by foundation settlement which leads to foundation breaks and slab cracks.
5.) Bowing and rotation of walls can be caused by foundation settlement which leads to foundation breaks and slab cracks.
6.) Zig-Zag or diagonal cracks at the corners of windows and doors or even in the brock around the house can be caused by foundation settlement which leads to foundation breaks and slab cracks.
7.) Cracked or out-of-place molding that is coming loose can be caused by foundation settlement which leads to foundation breaks and slab cracks.
8.) Stairs and step cracks both inside and outside of the house can be caused by foundation settlement which leads to foundation breaks and slab cracks.
9.) Walls that no longer meet the ceiling and floors can be caused by foundation settlement which leads to foundation breaks and slab cracks.
10.) Porches that are decoupling from the house can be caused by foundation settlement which leads to foundation breaks and slab cracks.
11.) Chimneys that are separating from the house can be caused by foundation settlement which leads to foundation breaks and slab cracks.
12.) Water intrusion in the basement and other low-lying areas of the house can be caused by foundation settlement which leads to foundation breaks and slab cracks.
How to Repair or fix Cracked Slabs and broken Foundations?
There are many methods to repair cracked slabs and foundations. The following is a short list of some of the options available to homeowners. There are also many ways to prevent foundation and slack cracks.
1.)Home Cement Slab Epoxy Resin
2.)Home Cement Slab Foam Jacking
3.)Home Cement Slab Helical Piers
4.)Home Cement Slab Masonry Patches
5.)Home Cement Slab Piling
6.)Home Cement Slab Sealants
7.)Home Cement Slab Slabjacking/Mudjacking
8.)Home Cement Slab Spot Piers
9.)Home Cement Slab Steel Piers
10.)Home Cement Slab Water Management
11.)Home Cement Slab Wrapping Up
What makes the best foundation repair company in Austin Texas?
The best foundation repair companies in Austin Texas provide free foundation and slab inspections, Free foundation repair and slab repair estimates, lifetime foundation and slab repair warranties, a wide variety of foundation and slab repair methods, and when possible next day professional service.
Gl Hunt Foundation Repair in Texas
https://glhunt.com
Austin Texas Home Foundation Repair Company
https://glhunt.com/Austin-home-repair-company/
Austin Texas Slab Repair Services
https://glhunt.com/Austin-home-repair-company/Austin-foundation-repair-services/austin-slab-foundation-repair-services/
Austin Texas Slab Repair Company
https://glhunt.com/Austin-slab-repair-company/
Austin Texas Foundation Repair Services
https://glhunt.com/Austin-home-repair-company/Austin-foundation-repair-services/
