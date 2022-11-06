Global Diplomat Mr. Bernardino Regazzoni Appointed Senior Partner (Independent Member) of China Global Advisory

SHANGHAI, Nov. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Global Advisory is pleased to announce that Mr. Bernardino Regazzoni has joined the company as Senior Partner (Independent Member). Mr. Regazzoni will be based in Lugano, Switzerland.

Mr. Bernardino Regazzoni entered the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland in 1988. From September 2002 until July 2006, he was Ambassador of Switzerland to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and to the Republic of Maldives, with residence in Colombo. From July 2006 to the end of 2009, he has been Ambassador of Switzerland to the Republic of Indonesia and to the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste. In July 2009 he was concurrently accredited as Ambassador of Switzerland to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). From December 2009 until May 2014, he has been Ambassador of Switzerland to Italy, concurrently accredited to Malta and to the Republic of San Marino. From May 2014 to August 2018, he has been Ambassador of Switzerland to France, concurrently accredited in the Principality of Monaco. From March 2019 to July 2022, he has been Ambassador of Switzerland to the People's Republic of China, concurrently accredited to Mongolia and to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Ambassador Regazzoni holds a doctorate in Philosophy. He is married and has 2 sons.

Mr. Paul Lam, Chairman and CEO of China Global Advisory stated: "Bernardino has a tremendous experience as a leading global diplomat with experiences in many different cultures and political theaters. As the Swiss ambassador to over eight countries, including China, France, Italy, Indonesia and ASEAN, Bernardino is a living encyclopedia of global issues and more importantly, with great insights of the different points of views from each part of the world. Bernardino has a rare skill of being able to analyze, and explain very complex issues in a clear, frank and concise way that helps one to focus on options and solutions. We are most excited for Bernardino to join our Leadership Team. China Global Advisory prides herself to serve our clients through an ecosystem of consulting services and investment banking services combined in a seamless end-to-end value-added platform. In today's complex world, geo-political issues are intertwined with business issues. We must look at the world with different angles as input to all the business decisions we make. Bernardino's perspectives and input will be most welcomed and needed in the value prepositions we create. Bernardino is a very close friend, and we are going to have lots of fun working together."

China Global Advisory (CGA) is a foreign-funded enterprise registered in Shanghai, headquartered in Pudong, with offices in Haikou (Hainan), and Hong Kong. CGA is a boutique investment banking and consulting firm that presents an Ecosystem to our clients and partners covering many countries around the world in key industries such as green economy, low carbon transformation of key industries, digital economy, health care and senior housing. CGA offers end to end services from research, consulting, fund raising, acquisitions of board members, and IPO, as well as advisory to major boards and industry associations on global political and economic issues and trends impacting their industries and businesses.

