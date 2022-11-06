Brillient CEO, Sukumar Iyer, Named GovCon Executive of the Year

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Nov. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brillient Corporation announced today that Founder and CEO Sukumar Iyer was named Greater Washington Government Contractor (GovCon) Executive of the Year, in the $75 to $300 million category, by The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce (NOVACC) and Professional Services Council (PSC). Mr. Iyer received the award at the 20th annual GovCon Awards™ gala, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to advancing the mission of Government, the community, and the government contracting industry during the past year. The GovCon awards gala is "the premier event honoring the leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence of the people and businesses in the region's government contracting community."

Upon accepting the award, Mr. Iyer said, "I accept this award on behalf of 1,400 employees who work hard every day to make us look brilliant. They are led by an even harder working team of executives and leaders ... I accept this award as the voice of an amazing team and amazing company we've built."

Mr. Iyer serves as Executive Chairman and CEO of Brillient Corporation. Actively in business since 2006, the Reston, Virginia-based full spectrum digital transformation company has grown from a small business to a premier mid-tier company that tripled in size over the last three years. For over 15 years, Brillient has worked with more than 24 Federal agency clients to improve their business processes and advance their missions through innovative technology solutions.

About Brillient

Brillient is an award-winning Full Spectrum Digital Transformation company enabling clients to transform through the continuum of analog, to digital, to analytics, leading to insight-driven decision-making and mission execution. They help clients achieve efficiencies and lower costs in their digital government and IT modernization initiatives, enabling friction-free interaction with citizens and businesses. They are always looking for brilliant people; check them out at brillient.net.

Contact Information:

Julia Brainin

Senior Marketing Manager

julia.brainin@brillient.net

703-994-4232



Related Images











Image 1: Brillient CEO, Sukumar Iyer





Brillient CEO, Sukumar Iyer, was named Greater Washington Government Contractor (GovCon) Executive of the Year, in the $75 to $300 million category, at the 2022 GovCon Awards Gala, held November 2, 2022.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment