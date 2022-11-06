/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Meeting of Federal-Provincial-Territorial Ministers of Infrastructure in Moncton/
MONCTON, NB, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend a media availability with the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Jeff Carr, New Brunswick's Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, following a meeting of Federal, Provincial and Territorial Infrastructure Ministers.
Date:
Monday, November 7, 2022
Time:
3:15 p.m. AST
Location:
Mezzanine, Delta Hotels by Marriott Beausejour, 750 Main Street, Moncton, New Brunswick E1C 1E6
Important:
