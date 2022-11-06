Submit Release
/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Meeting of Federal-Provincial-Territorial Ministers of Infrastructure in Moncton/

MONCTON, NB, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend a media availability with the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Jeff Carr, New Brunswick's Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, following a meeting of Federal, Provincial and Territorial Infrastructure Ministers.

Date:

Monday, November 7, 2022

Time:

3:15 p.m. AST

Location:

Mezzanine, Delta Hotels by Marriott Beausejour, 750 Main Street, Moncton, New Brunswick E1C 1E6

Important:
  • To attend the event, members of the media are asked to register by sending an email to media-medias@infc.gc.ca by 11 a.m. AT on November 7.
  • Representatives must arrive at least 30 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.
  • There will be a virtual option for members of the media who cannot attend in-person. A link will be provided upon registering

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/06/c3614.html

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


