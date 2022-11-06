PHILIPPINES, November 6 - Press Release

November 6, 2022 Alarmed by cholera outbreak in multiple regions, Jinggoy seeks Senate probe SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has sought a Senate inquiry into the alarming outbreak of cholera in multiple regions in the country. The Department of Health (DOH) has reported a total of 3,729 cases since January this year, or a 282 percent increase from the number of cases during the same period last year. "At least 33 individuals have already died from the disease this year and children aged five to nine were most affected by cholera. More than ascertaining the whys and the wherefores, the situation strongly calls for a review of existing policies to prevent and mitigate the outbreak of the disease," Estrada said in the explanatory note of his proposed Senate Resolution No. 266. A disease of inequity, disproportionately affecting the poorest and most vulnerable sectors, Estrada noted the Global Task Force on Cholera Control (GTFCC) report saying that deaths due to the disease are preventable with today's arsenal of tools as it can be controlled with a multi-sector approach through the provision of basic water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services, and oral cholera vaccines. "There is a need to protect the population, especially the children and the underprivileged, against this debilitating yet preventable illness through a coordinated approach among government agencies. The existing policies and programs on sanitation and immunization must be reviewed in order to enhance emergency response mechanisms and preventive measures against the transmission of the disease and to promote public health," the lawmaker said. DOH data shows an upsurge in cholera cases in the country, from 976 cases recorded in January to October last year to 3,729 during the same period this year, with most of the cases reported from Eastern Visayas, Davao Region, and CARAGA. Central Luzon, Western Visayas, and Eastern Visayas have surpassed the epidemic threshold levels for cholera during the past 10 months. Cholera, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), is an extremely virulent disease caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium vibrio cholerae and it can cause severe acute watery diarrhea affecting both children and adults and can kill within hours if left untreated. Cholera outbreak sa iba't ibang rehiyon, pinaiimbestigahan ni Jinggoy NAGPAHAYAG ng pagkabahala si Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada sa paglobo ng mga kaso ng sakit na cholera sa iba't ibang rehiyon sa bansa na umabot na sa 3,729 mula noong Enero o may katumbas na 282 porsiyento na pagtaas kumpara sa parehong panahon noong nakaraang taon. Bunsod nito, hiniling ng senador ang pagsasagawa ng imbestigasyon sa Senado. "Hindi bababa sa 33 na katao na ang namatay sa sakit na ito ngayong taon at karamihan ay mga batang nasa edad na lima hanggang siyam na taong gulang. Higit sa pagtiyak sa mga dahilan, mas matimbang sa kasalukuyang sitwasyon ang pangangailangan na pagrepaso sa mga umiiral na patakaran upang maiwasan at mabawasan ang mabilis na pagkalat nito," sabi ni Estrada sa paghahain ng Senate Resolution No. 266. Binanggit ni Estrada ang ulat ng Global Task Force on Cholera Control (GTFCC) na nagsasabi na ang ganitong uri ng sakit na nakaaapekto sa pinakamahihirap at pinaka-mahinang sektor ng lipunan ay maiiwasan sa pamamagitan ng isang multi-sectoral approach. Ang paraang ito ay may kinalaman sa pagbibigay ng basic water, sanitation, at hygiene (WASH) services at oral cholera vaccines. "Kailangan na maprotektahan ang populasyon, lalo na ang mga bata at mga mahihirap laban sa sakit na ito na kung tutuusin ay maaari namang maiwasan kung mayroong coordinated approach sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno. Ang mga umiiral na patakaran at programa sa kalinisan at pagbabukuna ay dapat suriin upang mapahusay ang ating emergency response mechanisms at preventive measures laban sa pagkalat ng sakit at upang maisulong ang kulusugan ng publiko," paliwanag niya. Ayon sa datos ng DOH, kumpara sa bilang ng naitalang 976 kaso ng sakit noong Enero hanggang Oktubre noong nakaraang taon, nasa 3,729 na ang bilang ng mga naitalang kaso sa parehong panahon ngayong taon. Karamihan sa mga naiulat na kaso ay mula sa Eastern Visayas, Davao Region at CARAGA. Lumampas na ang Central Luzon, Western Visayas at Eastern Visayas sa epidemic threshold levels para sa cholera batay sa mga kasong naitala nitong sampung buwan na nakalipas. Ayon sa World Health Organization (WHO), ang cholera ay isang nakalalason na sakit mula sa pagkain o inumin na kontaminado ng bacterium vibrio cholerae at maaari itong magdulot ng matinding diarrhea sa mga bata at matatanda at maging sanhi ng pagkamatay kung hindi maaagapan ng kaukulang gamot.