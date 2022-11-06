Việt Nam News wins three prizes at National External Information Service Awards 2022

VIETNAM, November 6 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam News won one second prize and two encouragement prizes at the National External Information Service Awards 2022.

The award ceremony was held on Saturday evening in Hà Nội by the Party Central Committee’s Information and Education Commission, the Central Steering Committee for External Information Service and their partners.

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) won 20 prizes, including two first, six second, three third and nine encouragement prizes.

The second prize was for the work 'Việt Nam’s policies to help businesses recover from COVID-19 challenges', whereas the encouragement prizes were for works on renewable energy and the implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility in Việt Nam.

Speaking at the ceremony, Võ Văn Thưởng, permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, said that it was the rich and vivid reality of international life, the political and social situation in the country and foreign affairs that had become a source of inspiration and valuable material for domestic and foreign authors to create excellent works of external information.

The works made significant contributions to promoting patriotism, consolidating the great national unity and introducing Việt Nam's landscapes, people and culture to the world.

He suggested that organisations doing external information work be deeply aware of the country's position and prestige, to further enhance the effectiveness of spreading policies and guidelines.

External information should be spread in a comprehensive and harmonious manner in all fields, he said.

External information forces need to clearly show their pioneering role and make breakthroughs in external information through digital transformation.

They should strengthen supplying advanced knowledge, human culture and universal values in a selective manner and suitable to Việt Nam’s culture.

Việt Nam has made a strong impression with proud results in COVID-19 prevention and control and socio-economic recovery, which were highly appreciated by the international community.

Thưởng affirmed that with the Party’s and the State’s close instruction and the efforts of the whole political system, the external information forces have performed their task, promoting the image of the country, people, culture, and history.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, after only four months of launching the award, the organisers received 1,172 works, an increase of 11 per cent compared with last year and also the most so far.

The works were presented in 14 languages, including Vietnamese, English, French, Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Laotian, Khmer, Korean, Japanese, Thai, Kazakh, Portuguese, and German.

About 200 of the total works are in foreign languages.

About 70 works are written by foreigners and Vietnamese people abroad.

The entries are about important economic, political, social and foreign events in Việt Nam, the Party's guidelines in all fields and Việt Nam's mark in the international arena.

They also promote and introduce the country, people, culture and wisdom of Việt Nam, praise late President Hồ Chí Minh and the country’s efforts in COVID-19 prevention and control.

Works in foreign languages and by foreigners contribute to bringing Việt Nam's achievements in national development and theoretical research to the international community.

The organiser awarded 112 prizes including 10 first prizes, 21 second prizes, 30 third prizes and 51 encouragement prizes. — VNS