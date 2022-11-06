Hardware Security Module (HSM) Market Size In 2022 (New Report) data is available for global separately With Impact of domestic and global market Top players: Manufacturers Data, Regions and Future Forecast each US$ 2208.3 million by 2028

/EIN News/ -- pune, Nov. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hardware Security Module (HSM) Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. A hardware security module (HSM) is a physical computing device that safeguards and manages digital keys for strong authentication and provides crypto processing. These modules traditionally come in the form of a plug-in card or an external device that attaches directly to a computer or network server.

Hardware Security Module (HSM) Market Report Contains: -

Complete overview of the global Hardware Security Module (HSM) Market

The global Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market size is projected to reach US$ 2208.3 million by 2028, from US$ 1089 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2022-2028.

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Hardware Security Module (HSM) markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Description and analysis of Hardware Security Module (HSM) market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Hardware Security Module (HSM) market and current trends in the enterprise

Thales,Entrust Datacard,Utimaco,ATOS SE,Marvell Technology Group,Westone Information Industry Inc,Ultra Electronics,Synopsys, Inc,Futurex,Keyou,Exceet Secure Solutions GmbH,Beijing Dean information technology,Securosys,Yubico,Sansec

Hardware Security Modules (HSM) are devices specifically built to create a tamper-resistant environment in which to perform cryptographic processes (e.g. encryption or digital signing) and to manage keys associated with those processes. HSMs often provide cryptographic acceleration that is measured in terms of operations. These devices are used to protect critical data processing activities associated with server based applications and can be used to strongly enforce security policies and access controls. These modules are physical devices that traditionally come in the form of a plug-in card or an external network connected appliance and are often validated against security standards such as FIPS.

This report focus on HSM markets (GP and Payment HSMs) including HSMaaS offering by hyperscalers and MS(S)Ps.

Global Hardware Security Modules (HSM) key players include Thales, Entrust Datacard, Utimaco, ATOS SE, Marvell Technology Group, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 46%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 32%, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe, both have a share over 47 percent. In terms of product, General Purpose HSMs is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is BFSI, followed by Government, etc.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market.

Global Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Scope and Market Size

Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Hardware Security Module (HSM) Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segment by Type

General Purpose HSMs

Payment HSMs

HSMaaS

Segment by Application

Industrial and Manufacturing

BFSI

Government

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Hardware Security Module (HSM) Market: -

Thales

Entrust Datacard

Utimaco

ATOS SE

Marvell Technology Group

Westone Information Industry Inc

Ultra Electronics

Synopsys, Inc

Futurex

Keyou

Exceet Secure Solutions GmbH

Beijing Dean information technology

Securosys

Yubico

Sansec

