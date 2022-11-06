ReelStar Initial Token Offering Announcement

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReelStar, the first ‘everything app' developed from the ground up on a decentralized Web3 multi-blockchain platform, has launched its Initial Token Offering for its utility token, ReelToken (REELT). The ReelStar app integrates live streaming, video sharing, peer-to-peer chat, audio/video calling, NFT minting, and NFT marketplace, with their unique Digital Wallet.

The ReelStar app allows anyone to safely and securely hold REELT, exchange it for fiat or other cryptocurrencies, or even use it for discounted goods and services within the ecosystem. The ReelToken enables and underpins their revolutionary vision to globally democratize access to Web3, metaverse, and future technologies from within a single app.



With a strong focus on community, user experience, deep expertise in the cryptocurrency industry, and a formidable international management team, ReelStar makes it possible for those with no technical or financial knowledge to benefit from potentially unlimited earning opportunities within the app.

Reel Token crowdsale

Those who understand tokenomics and crypto-asset value drivers will realize the exciting opportunity and rewards from participation in the ReelToken ITO with the additional benefit of a reduced ReelToken price.

ReelToken leverages the Smart Contract functionality in the Polygon and Binance platforms to easily incorporate, highly-customizable Smart Contract functionality within the app.



ReelToken has a total supply of 15 billion tokens determined with reference to fundamental economic and financial theories and principles to ensure the ongoing integrity, value, and utility of the REELT.

ITO Summary

Name: ReelToken

Start Date: 7 Nov 2022

End Date: 14 Nov 2022

How to participate

Interested parties may head over to https://www.reelcrypto.io/ to sign up and participate in this ITO.

About ReelStar

The ReelStar, the first ‘everything app' developed from the ground up on a decentralized Web3 multi-blockchain platform with integrated live streaming, video sharing, peer-to-peer chat, audio/video calling, NFT minting, NFT marketplace and a Digital Wallet with unique functionalities.

For more information, visit: https://www.reelstar.io/

About ReelToken

ReelToken is the utility token crafted by Reel Crypto to power the Reel Star app and ecosystem designed to revolutionize and invigorate the global video, media, and entertainment industry.

