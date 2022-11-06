"Maximum Love! John: the Gospel" - author Shuford Jones' Sixth Faith-filled Christian Encouragement

Author Shuford Jones publishes yet another book that sheds light on the New Testament scriptures; this time, John's. The title is “Maximum Love! John: the Gospel”, and he offers fresh, faith-filled explanations of the life and times of Jesus of Nazareth, the Son of God, and the Messiah.

The sixth volume, much like the previous titles in the Maximum Series, also makes use of the completely new Easy King James Scripture, based on the King James Version of Scripture. Thus, the readers can expect to acquire a much easier and fruitful understanding of the Gospel. One can also find each of these commentaries to be clear, concise, and easy to comprehend; which is truly one of Jones' top priorities. His desire to make Bible readings much simpler is consistently reflected in his past and present works including “The Revelation of St. John Explained for Everyone” and a trilogy “Psalms: Hope in the Darkness—Joy in the Light”.

This title, “Maximum Love! John: the Gospel” can make a lot of sense to the many Christians who are knowledgeable of John's close relationship with Jesus—the Christ. John's gospel centers in the immense power of God's love for the world in sending Jesus to die for its sin. He looks on the love of God that embraces humanity with His divine power bringing thrilling transformation into hurting and broken hearts. In the book, the life of Jesus Christ is told in this Gospel through the experience of John; the disciple closest to Jesus in all experiences. Jones' interpretation of the scriptures is heart-warming and insightful as He explains miracles in the lives of individuals in Jesus' day who were clamoring for urgent help and healing.

Combined with “Maximum Impact! Mark: the Gospel” and “Maximum Assurance! Understanding Hebrews” this volume on John and his gospel can serve as the key to understand things about Jesus' life, miracles and divine power known primarily to John alone. And as always, author-teacher Shuford Jones is delighted to share this with all of you.

Maximum Love! John: the Gospel

Author: Shuford Jones

Publisher: Bowker

Published Date: December 19, 2020

About the Author

Shuford Jones graduated from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and also did postgraduate studies at Fuller Theological Seminary. He has served as a pastor, Bible teacher, and missionary for over 60 years. He taught Old Testament at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, Atlanta branch. He and Ann have four children and 16 grand and great grandchildren.

