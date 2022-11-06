Children's Book Author Timothia Sellers-Hogan Talks About Perception in Second Book of the Woodrow's Wagon Series

Timothia Sellers-Hogan brings back her loveable characters Woodrow the cat, Frisco the dog, and friends in “Woodrow Meets the Twins” (Hasmark Publishing; 2020).

“Woodrow Meets the Twins” tells the classic story of a cat who needs help from local firefighters to get down from a tree. It so happens that the firefighters who respond are twins. From that narrative angle, the author delivers a lesson or two on perception.

“Perception is how you see things,” the author wrote on the back cover blurb of “Woodrow Meets the Twins.” “How we choose to look at things will make the difference in living a happier, loving, and secure life. As Wayne Dyer says, if you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.”

“Woodrow Meets the Twins” will help children instill trust in others and cultivate a sense of community and care for each other. This illustrated children's book demonstrates that anything can be accomplished when a community comes together and anything can be accomplished when everyone believes in themselves and each other.

Encourage a child to create a positive impact at school, home, and community. Give him/her a copy of “Woodrow Meets the Twins” by Timothia Sellers-Hogan. Order today on Amazon.

For more information about the author and her works, please visit her website at www.woodrowswagon.com

“Woodrow Meets the Twins” will be displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the upcoming New York Library Association (NYLA) 2022 Annual Conference & Trade Show on November 3-4, 2022, at the Saratoga Springs City Center, 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY.

“Woodrow Meets the Twins”

Author | Timothia Sellers-Hogan

Published date | March 17, 2020

Publisher | Hasmark Publishing

Genre | Children's book

Author Bio

Timothia Sellers-Hogan is a mother, a writer, an Emmy-nominated sound engineer, a pilot, a producer, a personal growth consultant, an inspirational speaker, and a business entrepreneur. She is the truest example of a modern-day Renaissance woman.

Born and raised in New York City, Timothia studied sound engineering at The Institute of Audio Research and quickly rose in her field to garner an Emmy nomination for her work on the first season of Mr. Robot. For more information, please go to www.woodrowswagon.com.

— WebWireID296303 —