Timothia Sellers-Hogan Takes Kids Through "The Wonderful Adventures of Woodrow the Cat" to Help Them With Decision-making

What better way to help kids make good decisions and understand their actions have consequences than with a children's book? Timothia Sellers-Hogan did just that with her book “The Wonderful Adventures of Woodrow the Cat” (Hasmark Publishing; 2020).

The first book in Woodrow's Wagon Series, “The Wonderful Adventures of Woodrow the Cat” tells a colorful and engaging story about three unlikely friends: Woodrow the cat, Frisco the dog, and a boy named Jon. When the three friends are forced to make decisions throughout their adventure, they realize that those decisions all lead to better things, including feelings of confidence, self-esteem, and above all else, friendship.

The author lays the groundwork for children to make good decisions and take responsibility for their actions while encouraging their self-worth and acceptance of others, regardless of appearance. Like everyone else, children make decisions every day, and it's never too early to help them be accountable for their actions and in their dealings with others.

“The Wonderful Adventures of Woodrow the Cat” will be displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the upcoming New York Library Association (NYLA) 2022 Annual Conference & Trade Show on November 3-4, 2022, at the Saratoga Springs City Center, 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY.

“The Wonderful Adventures of Woodrow the Cat”

Author | Timothia Sellers-Hogan

Published date | March 17, 2020

Publisher | Hasmark Publishing

Genre | Children's book

Author Bio

Timothia Sellers-Hogan is a mother, a writer, an Emmy-nominated sound engineer, a pilot, a producer, a personal growth consultant, an inspirational speaker, and a business entrepreneur. She is the truest example of a modern-day Renaissance woman.

Born and raised in New York City, Timothia studied sound engineering at The Institute of Audio Research and quickly rose in her field to garner an Emmy nomination for her work on the first season of Mr. Robot. For more information, please go to www.woodrowswagon.com.

