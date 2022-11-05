Submit Release
‘Tis The Season To Prüvit Forward

The Prüvit Forward Advent Calendar highlights a new charity recipient every day. It's available for purchase until November 30th at 11:59pm ET.

We have always been about ‘pruving’ it forward. With this new initiative, we want to show that we’re serious about sharing our own personal wins and company successes with the greater community.”
— Brian Underwood, CEO of Prüvit
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For years, advent calendars have brought surprise and delight to the families who open them up each day in December as they build up their excitement for the holidays. In the spirit of disruption, giving, and empowerment, Prüvit has launched their version of this time-honored tradition: the Prüvit Forward Advent Calendar. It is available for sale on their website until November 30th and is the perfect gift for anyone looking to boost their holiday spirit through giving to a variety of organizations that are working as a force of good across the globe.

The team at Prüvit found 24 charities to support with this initiative and felt it was important to spread the giving across a diverse collection of US and international organizations that align with the core values and mission of Prüvers everywhere. Each calendar has 24 individually-numbered doors that open to reveal how sales proceeds could be allocated. From Feeding America to Doctors Without Borders to Bring Me A Book Hong Kong, Prüvit has assembled a powerful collection of providers who believe that everyone should be equipped with the essential resources to pursue their dreams and live out their best lives.

For every calendar purchased, a minimum of 60 cents will be donated to each of the 24 partner charities. As a company dedicated to the pursuit of better, Prüvit is giving their ever-growing community the perfect opportunity to share some of their good fortune at a time when it seems that so many can benefit from acts of kindness and generosity. By spreading the donations across two dozen charities, the idea is that each supporter can feel their contribution creating a ripple effect that impacts a multitude of vitally important causes.

Prüvit’s Brian Underwood dedicates himself to finding and developing new ways to make the brand active in giving back. “We have always been about ‘pruving’ it forward,” he said. “With this new initiative, we want to show that we’re serious about sharing our own personal wins and company successes with the greater community. I encourage everyone to pick up their Prüvit Forward Advent Calendar and make a big ripple of giving this holiday season.”

Prüvit will donate a minimum of 70% of all calendar proceeds directly to the 24 charities. Calendars are $37 each and will be available until 11:59 pm EST on November 30th. To learn more about Prüvit and see the complete list of charities, please head to https://pruvitgear.com/advent-calendar/.

