Tastely Box Launches Monthly Candy Subscription Box

Tastely Box, one of the fastest growing online candy companies, announced earlier this morning that it will be launching a monthly candy subscription box.

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The company is known for having one of the largest candy stores online, including a wide selection of low calorie sugar free candies.

When asked why the company decided to create a monthly candy subscription box, Tastely Box CEO Polly Laneville responded, "In previous years, the team noticed that many customers are looking to send a gift to friends and family during the holiday season. A gift that will lift people's spirits throughout various annual traditions. Folks are eager to bring a smile and delight to their loved ones. A monthly candy subscription box is the perfect treat to pamper someone you care about".

The company says that customers will receive an assortment of delicious candy each month that may include crunchy nuts, chewy caramels, fluffy marshmallows, creamy fruit filled centers enrobed in silky milk chocolate, decadent dark chocolate and velvety white chocolate.

Customers are incentivized to leave reviews for different products on the website. One such customer, Austin from California, writes, "My search for a steady stash of delicious treats has ended thanks to Tastely Box! Pleasantly surprised to see not only great quality for the money spent, but a generous amount as well."

Ethan from Indiana writes, "These were purchased for my dad who is in a retirement home. When they arrive in the mail each month, he eagerly shares them with friends in the community which makes him reasonably excited."

"A monthly candy subscription box is an exceptional idea and will make a wonderful gift for friends, family and coworkers this holiday season," says Blake. The company recommends placing orders soon in anticipation that their monthly candy boxes will quickly sell out this holiday season due to increasing demand.

The company indicates that each subscription includes costless shipping and a customized gift message.

Tastely Box ships to over 160 countries across the world. To place an order, visit the Tastely Box website.

