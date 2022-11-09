Shawn Buys Houses KC Provides Missouri Homeowners Better Home Buying Solution
Shawn Buys Houses KC helps homeowners in Missouri get fair cash offers for their unwanted houses quickly and hassle-free
For a fast and hassle-free option transaction, our home-buying solution might help you get the cash you need in as short as seven days. Don’t hesitate to contact our team today!”INDEPENDENCE, MISSOURI, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shawn Buys Houses KC, a reputable real estate solution and investment firm in Kansas City, has been helping homeowners who can’t afford the hassle of owning a house any longer by providing them with an improved home-buying solution.
Shawn Foster, owner and founder of Shawn Buys Houses KC, encourages every homeowner to look at their options and see what would help them better if they plan to sell their house.
“Even in a seller’s market like Missouri, it’s smart to look at your options and see what will help you best reach your goals with selling your house. While you may be able to get a higher “top line” sales price listing with a local Kansas City agent, that doesn’t always boil down to more money in your pocket or less headache,” Foster wrote on Shawn Buys Houses KC website.
Shawn Buys Houses KC specifically helps homeowners desperate to get rid of their properties and don’t want to go through the hassle of listing with an agent.
In this comparison page, Foster details the difference between selling to Shawn Buys Houses KC vs. listing with a local Missouri agent.
Although Shawn Buys Houses KC could not offer the total retail value for the house, it also provides other benefits that the traditional house sale route can’t offer.
“Compared to listing with an agent that usually would take longer to sell, with Shawn Buys Houses KC, it would take as little as seven days from offer to close. House sellers can expect cash in their hands on the 7th day,” shared Foster.
Foster further shared that house sellers don’t need to clean or fix their properties.
“We buy houses in Missouri as is. It means that my team and I at Shawn Buys Houses KC would take care of any cleaning, repair, or storage problems,” Foster reassured homeowners in Kansas City.
As a full-service professional home buyer in Kansas City MO, Shawn Buys Houses KC doesn’t charge any closing fees to its clients.
“We pay for all of the closing costs. What we offer you is what you get, of course, minus any mortgage payoff or other encumbrances on the property,” Shawn Buys Houses KC wrote on its website.
Shawn Buys Houses KC is a real estate solutions and investment firm in Kansas City specializing in house buying.
Its simple home-buying solution has helped many Missouri homeowners quickly get rid of their burdensome houses.
It is run by a team of investors and problem solvers who can buy home fast with a fair all-cash offer.
Missouri homeowners planning to sell their houses to Shawn Buys Houses KC can contact its team at 542-2776 or visit its website and read Shawn Buys Houses KC reviews.
