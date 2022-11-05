SEO Rockstars' New Single "We're All SEO Rockstars" Going Viral in Texas

The band SEO Rockstars released a new single in October 2022 called "We're All SEO Rockstars", and it has already gone viral, with over 16,000 views in 2 weeks.

TEXAS CITY, Texas, Nov. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newly formed Texas-based rockband SEO Rockstars released a new single in October 2022 called "We're All SEO Rockstars", and it is already performing really well among Texas locals, reaching over 16,000 views on Youtube in just over 2 weeks.

The SEO Rockstars video features a rock themed track and background video, with the lyrics focusing around how everyone is an SEO rockstar. It's a catchy song, using drums and guitars to form a unique melody that resembles classic rock. The heavy influence of SEO is clear in the entire track, with the lyrics focusing around this marketing profession. It can be streamed on all popular music platforms, such as Deezer, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Heart FM, Amazon Music, and Vimeo. It's also recently started trending on Tiktok, with people using it to express how much they love SEO Rockstars.

"We can't believe the reception our song has had in the SEO community. It's been a real pleasure to watch the SEO Rockstars music travel far and wide, and help connect people looking to enjoy music based around Search Engine Optimisation", says Matt Jackson, lead singer in SEO Rockstars. "We hope to further this reach during November, with live tour dates planned across the county, including at Lake Buchanan on the 10th of November, where we will perform our new single live".

SEO stands for search engine optimization, which is the process of improving a website position in Google for certain keywords. Matt Jackson is an SEO expert with over 10 years experience specializing in e-commerce SEO, including platforms like Shopify, Woocommerce, Magento, and Bigcommerce.

Media Contact

Matt, SEO Rockstars, 44 01392 58 1669, admin@matt-jackson.com

SOURCE SEO Rockstars