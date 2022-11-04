SaskAbilities Celebrates the Opening of Two Day Programs

CANADA, November 4 - Released on November 4, 2022

Today, MLA for Martensville-Warman Terry Jenson, on behalf of the Minister of Social Services Gene Makowsky, joined community members, dignitaries and day program participants in Warman to celebrate the opening of two SaskAbilities satellite day programs.

The Ministry of Social Services provided $135,000 in capital funding for property improvements and startup funding, in addition to $448,647 in annualized funding to operate the two new locations in Warman and Saskatoon.

"I'd like to thank SaskAbilities for the work they do in supporting persons with intellectual disabilities. Whether supporting day program participants, residents in their group homes or campers at Camp Easter Seal, SaskAbilities continues to provide quality services and support to people in our province," MLA Terry Jenson said.

SaskAbilities is a community-based organization that has been supporting people with disabilities since 1950 through community programs like Camp Easter Seal, programs that support independent living and supported employment.

"SaskAbilities is proud to once again partner with the Government of Saskatchewan to create opportunities for individuals experiencing disability. It has been so rewarding to open a new day program in Warman and Saskatoon, and we appreciate the welcome we have received by the communities," Saskabilities' Regional Director (Saskatoon branch) Emily Hurd said. "We look forward to supporting individuals in the area for many years to come."

These day programs support the Saskatchewan Disability Strategy by creating opportunities for inclusion.

For information on how to access supports for intellectual disabilities, please contact the Community Living Service Delivery (CLSD) office nearest you or email clsd.info@gov.sk.ca. CLSD supports people with intellectual disabilities using a person-centred service delivery approach by helping them access a variety of community-based services so they can live as independently as possible within their own communities. You can learn more about person-centred culture at Person Centred Saskatchewan.

For more information about SaskAbilities, visit saskabilities.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media RelationsSocial ServicesReginaPhone: 306-787-3610Email: mediamss@gov.sk.ca