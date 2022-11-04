UM holds Second Macao Conference on Smart City Technologies

MACAU, November 4 - The Second Macao Conference on Smart City Technologies 2022, organised by the University of Macau (UM) State Key Laboratory of Internet of Things for Smart City (SKL-IOTSC), with assistance from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Joint Laboratory for Smart Cities, was recently held online. The event attracted over 150 experts and scholars from China and abroad, who during the event had in-depth discussions on major strategies, cutting-edge theories, as well as key technologies and their practical applications across various disciplines to help create breakthroughs in smart city development. It is expected that the participants will further engage in industry-academic collaboration to promote the upgrading of smart technologies in urban environments and the industry in order to contribute to the ecosystem of innovation in the Greater Bay Area.

The conference was chaired by Yonghua Song, rector of UM and director of the SKL-IOTSC, and Guo Renzhong, member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering. In his speech, Song said that this year’s event was themed ‘Smart City Connected to the Future’ and aimed to provide a platform for researchers, scholars, and professionals to exchange ideas on innovative theories and key technologies in the field of smart city, as well as to share their practical experience, in order to explore potential opportunities for industry-academia collaboration. The event included keynote presentations and talks in five technical panels, namely intelligent sensing and network communications, artificial intelligence and big data, smart energy, intelligent transport, as well as urban public safety and disaster prevention. In addition, this year’s event included topics such as exchange between industry practitioners and open project application, as well as poster submission.

Keynote speakers at the event included Chung Chi Yung, chair professor at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Chen Lei, chair professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; Wong Kai Kit, chair professor at University College London; and Yu Fei, executive director of Guangdong Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy Laboratory (Shenzhen). In addition, over 50 experts and scholars from research institutes, universities, and enterprises shared their latest research findings in this conference.