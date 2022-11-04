CGTN AMERICA: CGTN America Releases "Trailblazers" Short Video Series

Submit Release
When China heralded the arrival of a "New Era" many wondered how it might unfold. To see it taking shape, we invite you to watch the CGTN America short video series: "Trailblazers". No single story can capture an era. So, "Trailblazers" offers a mosaic of ten stories. Together, they combine to show a larger, more nuanced portrait of China's efforts to realize its unique vision for global sustainable development.

When China heralded the arrival of a "New Era" many wondered how it might unfold. To see it taking shape, we invite you to watch the CGTN America short video series: "Trailblazers". No single story can capture an era. So, "Trailblazers" offers a mosaic of ten stories. Together, they combine to show a larger, more nuanced portrait of China's efforts to realize its unique vision for global sustainable development.

CGTN America's trailblazers feature a mix of individuals, scientific teams and entire communities that showcase the new era's progress toward transformation and newfound prosperity. The stories take viewers from lush mountain valleys in southwest China's Yunnan Province to high plateaus to the highest frontier – outer space.

Even wildlife is prospering as viewers can see in "Protecting the Asian Elephants." The series' first trailblazer is Chen Jiming – an "Elephant Papa.' Chen rescues endangered Asian elephants. "We take good care of the elephants," he says, "as if they were part of our family." Even the elephants seem to recognize that this new era's benefits are reciprocal. "The elephants want to repay us," says Chen who cites an example. Sometimes a rescuer might get hurt, twisting an ankle during rehabilitation training. The elephants show they care. "When this happens, they'll help us with their trunks," says Chen.

On another continent, a single mother in Kenya finds work in another city, riding a train hundreds of kilometers on a Chinese-built railway. A Jordanian entrepreneur moved to China to realize his dream by building a multinational export business in Zhejiang Province.

Meet CGTN America's trailblazers in uplifting short videos from across China and the world.

Click here to view the first episode of "Trailblazers" series
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-04/Trailblazer-Protecting-Asian-elephants-1eGP9AVZYli/index.html

