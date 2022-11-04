Balloon Catheters Market Size Share Trends Growth Demand and Competitive Analysis Insights 2022-2029 | DataM Intelligence
The Balloon Catheters Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2022-2029.
Market Overview:
Balloon Catheters Market size was valued US$ 4.58 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 8.65 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period (2022-2029).
The balloon catheter is a versatile and delicate catheter device kind with a balloon-like, attached at its tip. This balloon can be inflated or deflated when the catheter is in place to enlarge or create a passageway. Balloon Catheters are more often than not used to deal with heart-associated sicknesses, specifically coronary heart sickness brought about due to diabetes, excessive levels of cholesterol in blood, and high blood strain.
Market Dynamics
The high price associated with the remedy is one of the major elements hindering the boom of the market
The costly cost of state-of-the-art catheters ought to restrict industry enlargement. In addition, a growing share of patients present process catheterization want innovative catheters because they've chronic and cardiovascular issues like urine bladder, renal failure, and coronary heart disorder. However, the adoption rate of catheters may decline for the duration of low-income nations due to the pricey catheterization operations for those disorders.
The excessive price of these gadgets and vital add-ons may want to restrict market enlargement. In addition, market growth in underdeveloped international locations with exceptionally low-profits tiers may be limited due to the high fees involved with catheterization methods. As a result, it might be hard for middle-profits and coffee-earnings international locations to adopt such costly goods. Therefore, the excessive charge of those advanced gadgets may want to restrain the enlargement of the catheter marketplace over the expected year.
Market Segmentation:
By Product type
- Normal balloon catheter
- Cutting balloon catheter
- Scoring balloon catheter
By Material type
- Polyurethane
- Nylon
- Others
By Disease Indication
- Coronary artery disease
- Peripheral vascular disease
By End-User
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Hospitals
- Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories
Competitive Landscape
Some of the key players in the global Balloon Catheters market are Biomerics, Boston Scientific Corporation, A.V medical, Teleflex Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Inc, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Vascular Solutions, Inc, Abbott Laboratories, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Nordson.
