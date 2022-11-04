Fight between courts and stenographers over technology intensifies

(Subscription required) “We share the concerns expressed by litigants, the Legislature, and trial courts on the need for additional court reporters,” said Judicial Council spokeswoman Merrill Balassone in an email. “The lack of court reporters creates delays, uneven access to justice, and jeopardizes rights that all Californians deserve – regardless of their income or where they live. We will continue to work with the Legislature, the Governor, and all parties on solutions to these problems.”