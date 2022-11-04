Submit Release
RGV Agents Continue to Intercept Gang Members and Criminal Migrants

EDINBURG, Texas – This week, Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested 13 gang members, a sex offender, and two migrants previously charged with abuse, assault and aggravated manslaughter of a child. 

On October 28, RGV agents processed Elmer Armando Valenzuela, a Salvadoran national who has a previous conviction of lewd acts with a child and sentenced to 189 days confinement. The next day, RGV agents arrested a Honduran national previously charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child in Florida and sentenced to three years' incarceration. 

On November 1, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents identified a Salvadoran national as a 18th Street gang member who was previously found in the U.S. illegally and sentenced to 10 days confinement. 

On November 2, Fort Brown Border Patrol Station agents arrested a Mexican national with an extensive criminal history to include abuse and assault and had been sentenced to 14 years.

“Transnational Criminal Organizations continue to smuggle migrants, many with gang affiliations and criminal backgrounds”, stated RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez, “I’m so incredibly proud of our Border Patrol Agents for their dedication to the mission of securing the border. Their vigilance has kept these criminal migrants and gang members out of our communities and off the streets.” 

Additionally, RGV agents apprehended 12 migrant gang members associated to the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and 18th Street gangs.    

All subjects were processed accordingly. 



