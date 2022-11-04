Single-use Bioprocessing Market Is Projected to Reach $38.8 Billion By 2030| 3M Company, Corning, Inc., Merck KGaA

According to the report, the global single-use bioprocessing industry generated $7.0 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $38.8 billion by 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Single-use Bioprocessing Market by Product (Bioreactors, Tangential-Flow Filtration Devices, Depth Filters, Disposable Filter Cartridges, Media Bags And Containers, Mixing Systems, Tubing Assemblies, Sampling Systems, Others), by Application (Monoclonal Antibody Production, Vaccine Production, Plant Cell Cultivation, Patient-Specific Cell Therapies, Others), by Method (Filtration, Storage, Cell Culture, Mixing, Purification), by End User (Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers, Life Science R&D Companies & Academic Research, Contract Research Organization & Manufacturers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global single-use bioprocessing industry generated $7.0 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $38.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The growth of the single-use bioprocessing market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to factors such as the benefits that single-use technology (SUT) offers such as significant reduction in cost investment market and construction period of infrastructure. Along with this, many CMOs and manufacturers have changed their business in developing treatment against SARS-CoV-2 disease using removable technology. In September 2020, the Serum Company has chosen ABEC's Custom Single Run (CSR) technology to enable large-scale, single-use production of nearly 1.0 billion units of the Novavax vaccine, designed against COVID-19.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of single-use bioprocessing market research to identify potential single-use bioprocessing market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global single-use bioprocessing market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

3M Company

Applikon Biotechnology

Cesco Bioengineering C0. Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

Merck Milipore

PBS

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Single use bioprocessing products are widely used in relatively short span, owing to the remarkable features such as scalable implementation to both downstream and upstream operations in biopharmaceutical production and simplified design for rapid response. The other factors that supplement the market growth include faster installation of single-use products, lower water usage, lesser floor space requirement, and lower risk of product cross-contamination.

Regionally, North America led the single-use bioprocessing industry in 2020 as there is an ongoing trend of introducing new single-use bioprocessing devices in developed economies such as the United States and Canada, and unveiled and other worlds. North America is known for its healthcare industry and healthcare services. Also, increasing adoption of single-use bioprocessing technologies for various biopharmaceutical applications has boosted the growth of the market.

The single-use bioprocessing market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global single-use bioprocessing market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

