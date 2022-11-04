Việt Nam, China begin joint sea patrol

VIETNAM, November 4 - HÀ NỘI – The Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) and the China Coast Guard (CCG) on November 3 began their second joint patrol in 2022 in the waters adjacent to the demarcation line in the Gulf of Tonkin.

Colonel Lương Cao Khải, Vice Commander and Chief of Staff of the Vietnam Coast Guard Region 1 leads the Vietnamese fleet. Meanwhile, the Chinese fleet is led by Huang Min, Director of the fourth bureau’s law enforcement department under the CCG.

During the greeting ceremony, the Vietnamese side congratulated the Chinese on the success of the 20th National Party Congress, affirming that the traditional friendship between the two countries was a precious asset for the parties, states and people.

Việt Nam always attached importance to promoting the Việt Nam – China cooperation and comprehensive strategic partnership, Colonel Khải said, adding that this was a top priority in the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification, multilateralisation, active and proactive international integration.

He highlighted the increasing cooperation between the VCG and the CCG, the joint patrol demonstrates the close cooperation of both maritime law enforcement agencies in the Gulf of Tonkin, strengthening their traditional friendship and jointly building the Gulf of Tonkin waters into a sea of peace and stability which is respectful of the law.

The Chinese officer expressed his pleasure at the maintenance and development of the joint patrol operation, believing that the two sides would complete safely and smoothly the patrol – the fifth such move since 2020.

Forces also conducted educational activities targeting fishing vessels operating in the area. -- VNS