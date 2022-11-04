GreneCo, LLC. Publishes New Real Estate Participation Opportunity
GreneCo, LLC. Land Consulting published a 2022 real estate participation opportunity in Madison County, Georgia.MADISON, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Land consulting company, GreneCo, LLC. has published its latest 2022 real estate opportunity, Colberts Mill Capital, LLC—roughly 144 acres in Madison County, Georgia. The GreneCo real estate project consulting and admin firm was created to assist landowners with undeveloped real estate.
“We look forward to further sharing this new real estate offering,” says GreneCo Co-Founder, Gregory Womack. “The opportunity to secure units of membership interest is a promising one for the right accredited investors.”
Colbert Mill Capital, LLC is a Delaware limited liability company offering Units of membership interest at an offering price of $25,000 per Unit. This offer is available exclusively to Accredited Investors. With 144.51 acres of land in Madison County, Georgia, the real estate opportunity is located within five miles of Colbert, Georgia, approximately 80 miles east of Atlanta.
With 440 Units available, the minimum investment in this property is $25,000, or one Unit. Upon closing of the real estate participation offering for Colberts Mill Capital, LLC, Members have the option to develop the property as a granite mining operation, place a conservation easement upon it, or continue to hold the property as an investment. The final member vote will result in Colbert's Mill pursuing the option which is selected by a majority.
Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) before investing.
GreneCo, LLC. is a real estate consulting and project administration firm providing opportunities in states including Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia, and North Carolina. Gregory Womack and Gene Larson founded the company in Edmond, Oklahoma in 2016. GreneCo supports property owners whose lands hold development potential but who wish for those lands to remain preserved. Their services address the estimated 6,000+ acres of wildlife habitat that is lost each day.
For more information about GreneCo LLC and this opportunity, please visit https://www.grene-co.com/. Or email: grenecollc@gmail.com
Media Relations
GreneCo, LLC
email us here