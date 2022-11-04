Submit Release
Sema4 to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 14th, 2022

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sema4 (Nasdaq: SMFR), a health insights company, today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 before the market opens on Monday, November 14, 2022. On the same day, Katherine Stueland, Chief Executive Officer of Sema4, and Kevin Feeley, Chief Financial Officer of Sema4, will host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

Sema4 will host a conference call on November 14, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access the live teleconference by dialing (866) 374-5140, followed by PIN 44463501#. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the Sema4 investor relations website at https://ir.sema4.com/.

About Sema4

Sema4 is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights. Sema4 is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Centrellis®, our innovative health intelligence platform, is enabling us to generate a more complete understanding of disease and wellness and to provide science-driven solutions to the most pressing medical needs. Sema4 believes that patients should be treated as partners, and that data should be shared for the benefit of all. For more information, please visit sema4.com and connect with us on LinkedInTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

Investor Relations Contact:
Joel Kaufman
Sema4
investors@sema4.com

Media Contact:
Radley Moss
Sema4
radley.moss@sema4.com


Primary Logo

