InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative Design for Pedestal Fans (OSK-341)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more decorative fan option to provide a refreshing flow of air," said an inventor, from Memphis, Tenn., "so I invented the FAN UPLIFT. My design could enhance comfort and style and it could provide added joy."

The patent-pending invention provides an eye-catching design for a pedestal fan. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using bland and boring fans. As a result, it helps to keep users cool and comfortable and it enhances the appearance of a space. The invention features an attractive and unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OSK-341, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

