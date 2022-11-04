Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation Sheds Light on Myths Centering Around Placenta Ingestion Benefits

San Diego placenta encapsulation specialist shares the truth about this trending practice.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - November 4, 2022 - Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation owner Meriah Davis has grown her company to be among San Diego’s premier placenta encapsulation services by providing an amazing level of support to her clients. Davis is sharing information women need to know about the myths of placenta ingestion.

The practice of placenta ingestion is clinically known as placentophagy, and while it’s a natural practice among many mammals, it’s a fairly new trend among humans. In fact, there are no known cultures around the world that actually incorporate placentophagy into their normal traditions. Still, recent studies have shown that a growing number of women are implementing this practice in hopes of experiencing benefits such as weight loss, the prevention of postpartum depression, increased milk supply, and the prevention of postpartum hair loss.

“Our bodies are unique and respond differently,” said Davis. “Our experiences in healing vary based on many factors.”

While Davis offers perhaps the best placenta encapsulation service in San Diego, she warns moms to avoid any businesses that make claims about the ingestion of tissue. “We can’t ethically make these claims,” said Davis.

Although Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation makes no representations of how its services will benefit any mom who tries it, the company does share what its clients have said. “None of these benefits is a guarantee, but moms have reported results such as increased energy, balanced hormones and mood stability, enhanced breastmilk supply, faster healing, and lessened bleeding,” said Davis.

Mama Love Placenta Encapsulation offers comprehensive placental encapsulation services in San Diego that include pick up and drop off with an impressive 24-48 hour turnaround, as well as supportive resources at no extra cost such as placenta tincture, perispray, placenta prints, umbilical cord keepsakes, frozen placenta pieces for smoothies, and more. Davis carries out her placenta encapsulation service to the highest standards with an emphasis on safety.

Davis is currently accepting new clients on a limited basis. More information about her company and all its services can be found at https://www.mamaloveplacentaencapsulation.com/.

