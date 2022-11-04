Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,394 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,405 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Transparent Luggage Organizers (OSK-357)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I disliked how unorganized my things could be when traveling," said the inventor from Westland, Mich. "I thought of this idea to help provide frequent travelers with a convenient and safe way to pack clothing for easy travel."

She invented EZ-TRAVEL that is comprised of a transparent unit which would allow security screeners to quickly and easily view the housed items. This would provide a foldable, convenient and safe means to pack clothing and valuables. It could save travelers time and lead to a more enjoyable vacation or business trip. Additionally, this could help reduce the incidence of overpacking that may result in additional fees due.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OSK-357, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-transparent-luggage-organizers-osk-357-301662097.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Transparent Luggage Organizers (OSK-357)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.