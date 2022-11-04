Lucas Oil Named Business of the Year by Inland Empire Association of Fundraising Professionals - Philanthropic Efforts with Loma Linda University Children's Hospital and Others Highlights Dedication to Community

Prestigious Award Recognizes Lucas Oil's Philanthropic Leadership and Fund Raising Efforts to Loma Linda University Children's Hospital and other Non-Profit Organizations

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucas Oil, manufacturers of a wide range of high-performance engine oils, lubricants, additives and appearance products, was awarded Business of the Year by the Inland Empire Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals for its exceptional commitment to the Loma Linda University Children's Hospital in Loma Linda, California, as well as numerous other organizations throughout the country. The success of Lucas Oil's philanthropic efforts are the direct result of Katie Lucas, Vice President Strategy and Philanthropy. Through her leadership, the company has supported more than 40 different non-profits and has donated millions of dollars and hundreds of volunteer hours to these well-deserving organizations.

Officers and staff at Loma Linda University Children's Hospital nominated Katie Lucas and Lucas Oil for the distinguished award. Lucas Oil has supported the top-rated and nationally recognized children's hospital for more than five years as both a donor and sponsor of fundraisers and galas, as well as providing financial support to scholarships, meals for families, jobs for the homeless, playgrounds, access to healthcare, women's health initiatives and the purchase of life-saving medical equipment. Katie has also orchestrated donations and fundraising support to many other charities that supported her nomination through letters of recommendation.

Lucas Oil – Giving Back is a Guiding Principle

National Medal of Honor Museum

Eric Medlen Memorial Charity Golf Tournament

Memorial Charity Golf Tournament Peyton Manning Children's Hospital

Loma Linda University Children's Hospital

Children's Hospital Wheeler Mission

NFL Partner Playground Builds – Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys

Indianapolis Colts - Horseshoe Helpings

Grit & Grace Nation

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Make-A-Wish Foundation

Corona Police Department

And Many More

"As a family-owned company with close ties to its communities, Forrest and Charlotte Lucas worked hard to shape the culture of our philanthropic efforts. We have always been committed to helping those in need, and it is an incredible honor for the Lucas Oil organization to be recognized by both the Loma Linda University Children's Hospital and the Inland Empire Association of Fundraising Professionals for our philanthropic efforts," said Katie Lucas, Vice President Strategy and Philanthropy. "The Loma Linda University Children's Hospital is making a tremendous impact in the lives of so many in this community, and I am grateful for the privilege to support the fundraising efforts for this and many more wonderful organizations across the country."

"Katie Lucas loves people! Her heart is especially touched by people in need, those who are underserved or otherwise disadvantaged, and those who suffer from poverty and illness," said Josh N. Zahid, Senior Development Officer for the Loma Linda University Children's Foundation. "I am inspired at how Katie has embraced the charitable spirit of Forrest and Charlotte in ways that truly affect the people in her community. Her love for those in need goes far beyond monetary donations because she gets personally involved with every project and organization. The 'Katie Way' of giving back has changed countless lives and helped shape the lives of future generations."

"The Inland Empire Association of Fundraising Professionals has the privilege of working with several fantastic corporate partners and it is our pleasure to honor Lucas Oil as the recipient of the 2022 Business of the Year," said Kim Gerrish, Chapter President and Executive Director of Michelle's Place for Cancer Research. "Our mission is to advance philanthropy by enabling people and organizations to practice ethical and effective fundraising and we are thrilled at the work done by Katie Lucas and the entire Lucas Oil corporation. Their impact on the Loma Linda University Children's Hospital and several other amazing organizations is remarkable and very deserving of this recognition."

About Lucas Oil

Founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing the best lubricants and additives available anywhere. Lucas Oil offers the most diversified range of innovative engine oil, gear oil and additive products refined by years of specialized research, development and testing. The company's high performance engine oils and gear oils are widely recognized as best-in-class in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces. In total, Lucas Oil boasts more than 300 premium products, representing the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries.

Lucas Oil's commitment to motorsports includes long standing support for high profile regional and national racing series, and the distribution of exclusive motorsports content from across the globe via MAVTV, a Lucas Oil owned and operated television network. The company also serves as the exclusive oil and lubricant partner of Monster Jam®, the Dallas Cowboys, the Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium. For more information, please visit www.LucasOil.com .

