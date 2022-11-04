CVB Financial Corp. Director Passes Away

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great sadness that the Boards of Directors of CVB Financial Corp. CVBF and Citizens Business Bank (CBB) announced the passing of Rodrigo Guerra, Jr., one of our esteemed directors.



Mr. Guerra joined our Boards in 2017, he most recently served as Chair of CVBF's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and as a member of CVBF's Audit and Compensation Committees, while also serving as a member of CBB's Balance Sheet Management, Risk Management and Trust Services Committees. Prior to joining our Boards, Mr. Guerra was a longtime partner at the prominent law firm of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP, where he represented leading companies and investment banks in a broad range of corporate and financial transactions.

"Rod was a tremendous addition to our Boards, and we all benefitted from his keen insights and broad experience," said Hal W. Oswalt, Chairman of the Boards of CVBF and CBB. "I know all of us appreciated the intellect, thoughtfulness and enthusiasm he brought to our Boards. He made us all better Board members," continued Mr. Oswalt. David A. Brager, President and CEO of CVBF and CBB, commented as follows: "We are deeply saddened to lose Rod. We will be forever grateful for his friendship and stellar service to our organization. It has been a privilege to work alongside him, and his family is in our thoughts and prayers."

