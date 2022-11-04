Submit Release
News Search

There were 447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,168 in the last 365 days.

America’s Future Files Amicus Brief Objecting to Jan 6 Committee Subpoena

VENICE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Future, Inc., a national leader in the fight to preserve individual rights, promote American values and traditions, and protect the nation’s Constitutional Republic, announced that it submitted a Motion for Leave to File an Amicus brief with the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) in the case, Michael Ward, et al. v Bennie G. Thompson, in His Official Capacity as Chairman of the United States House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, et al. (“Jan 6. Committee”), SCOTUS Dkt No. 22A350 (2022).

The motion was filed on October 28, 2022, with four other nonprofits supporting an emergency application to stay a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals order compelling T-Mobile to comply with a subpoena to disclose personal cell phone account information of three customers, including Dr. Kelli Ward, the Chairwoman of Arizona’s Republican Party, who is the central focus of the emergency application. The application requests SCOTUS stay the Ninth Circuit order and enjoin T-Mobile from releasing the requested records to the Jan 6 Committee, a partisan ad hoc committee installed by Democrat Party leadership to “investigate” the events of January 6, 2021.

“The fiasco of this partisan committee makes a mockery of justice in America,” said Mary O’Neill, Executive Director of America’s Future. “This subpoena is preposterous on its face and infringes Kelli’s First and Fourth Amendment rights to freely associate with others based on political philosophies, political party preference, or for whatever reason. Americans are outraged and demand justice!”

To read more details about this filing, along with several other briefs filed by America’s Future, please visit our Law & Policy page on our website at www.AmericasFuture.net.

ABOUT AMERICA’S FUTURE, INC.
Founded in 1946, America’s Future, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to protecting the individual rights of every American and our Judeo-Christian values that make America exceptional. We do our work through educational and informational initiatives, strategic partnerships, communications, and networking opportunities that empower Americans to get involved in the fight to preserve the American way of life, now and for generations to come. For information, visit www.AmericasFuture.net.

Press Room
America's Future, Inc.
+ 19418768112
email us here

You just read:

America’s Future Files Amicus Brief Objecting to Jan 6 Committee Subpoena

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Law, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.