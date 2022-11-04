America’s Future Files Amicus Brief Objecting to Jan 6 Committee Subpoena
EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Future, Inc., a national leader in the fight to preserve individual rights, promote American values and traditions, and protect the nation’s Constitutional Republic, announced that it submitted a Motion for Leave to File an Amicus brief with the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) in the case, Michael Ward, et al. v Bennie G. Thompson, in His Official Capacity as Chairman of the United States House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, et al. (“Jan 6. Committee”), SCOTUS Dkt No. 22A350 (2022).
The motion was filed on October 28, 2022, with four other nonprofits supporting an emergency application to stay a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals order compelling T-Mobile to comply with a subpoena to disclose personal cell phone account information of three customers, including Dr. Kelli Ward, the Chairwoman of Arizona’s Republican Party, who is the central focus of the emergency application. The application requests SCOTUS stay the Ninth Circuit order and enjoin T-Mobile from releasing the requested records to the Jan 6 Committee, a partisan ad hoc committee installed by Democrat Party leadership to “investigate” the events of January 6, 2021.
“The fiasco of this partisan committee makes a mockery of justice in America,” said Mary O’Neill, Executive Director of America’s Future. “This subpoena is preposterous on its face and infringes Kelli’s First and Fourth Amendment rights to freely associate with others based on political philosophies, political party preference, or for whatever reason. Americans are outraged and demand justice!”
To read more details about this filing, along with several other briefs filed by America’s Future, please visit our Law & Policy page on our website at www.AmericasFuture.net.
ABOUT AMERICA’S FUTURE, INC.
Founded in 1946, America’s Future, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to protecting the individual rights of every American and our Judeo-Christian values that make America exceptional. We do our work through educational and informational initiatives, strategic partnerships, communications, and networking opportunities that empower Americans to get involved in the fight to preserve the American way of life, now and for generations to come. For information, visit www.AmericasFuture.net.
