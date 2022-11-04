Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Alfred Mutua

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Alfred Mutua today in Munster, Germany. Secretary Blinken congratulated Cabinet Secretary Mutua on his recent appointment, and the two leaders emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Kenya strategic partnership in promoting shared global priorities, including expanding clean energy, health security, and strong democracies. The Secretary commended Kenya for its leading role in advancing peace in northern Ethiopia and the Great Lakes region, as well as in addressing global food insecurity, the climate crisis, and the Horn of Africa drought.