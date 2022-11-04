Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,399 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,362 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Alfred Mutua

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Alfred Mutua today in Munster, Germany. Secretary Blinken congratulated Cabinet Secretary Mutua on his recent appointment, and the two leaders emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Kenya strategic partnership in promoting shared global priorities, including expanding clean energy, health security, and strong democracies.  The Secretary commended Kenya for its leading role in advancing peace in northern Ethiopia and the Great Lakes region, as well as in addressing global food insecurity, the climate crisis, and the Horn of Africa drought.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Alfred Mutua

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.