Attorney General Josh Stein Reacts to PFAS Case Ruling to Move Forward

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement in response to the Supreme Court of North Carolina’s opinion in the PFAS/Fayetteville Works matter concerning personal jurisdiction. The Court affirmed that the Business Court has personal jurisdiction over Corteva and New Dupont and remanded the case to the Business Court.

“People have to be able to trust that the water they drink is safe. We allege that DuPont and Chemours have dumped forever chemicals into the Cape Fear River – and we intend to hold them accountable for the damage that they’ve caused to the State’s resources. I appreciate and applaud the Court’s decision to let this case move forward.”

###

