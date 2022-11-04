Spring Flooding

FEBRUARY 24, 2022, INSURANCE, PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

“With temperatures in the negatives across the state, it’s easy to forget that summer is around the corner. Warm spring and early summer temperatures mean two things in Montana: road construction and flooding.

A homeowner’s insurance policy does not typically cover flood damage. Now is the time to evaluate your flood risk and consider purchasing flood insurance.

Flood insurance is not something you can purchase last minute. In many cases, it takes thirty days after purchase for flood insurance to take effect.

To learn more about flood insurance, visit FloodSmart.gov. Our agency provides further information about flood insurance and maintains a current list of companies that sell private flood insurance in Montana. Call us at 406-444-2040 or visit CSIMT.gov for more information.”