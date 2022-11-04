Kansas City-Area Luxury, Land & Lifestyle Up for Auction Conducted by Cates Auction Real Estate Company

Private 74-Acre Luxury Lakefront Estate to be Sold Via Online Auction

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perched atop pastoral Northwest Missouri rolling offering gorgeous unobstructed views and show-stopping sunsets is a breathtaking 74-acre lakefront estate that's up for auction. Kansas City-based Cates Auction has been selected to conduct the sale. The property is being offered in three tracts and is scheduled to be sold via an online auction ending on Nov. 30. Online bidding is now open and will close on Nov. 30 at 1:00 pm CST. Interested buyers will have the opportunity to tour the property on Nov. 5, 19, and 26 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm or schedule a private tour by appointment.

At the heart of this private estate is a stunning 11,238-sq.-ft. brick-and-stone residence that combines the perfect balance of luxuriously livable spaces for everyday, private accommodations, and expansive areas for casual or formal gatherings indoors and out. No money was spared on the quality commercial construction of this impressive home built with sustainability in mind. The attention to detail, top-of-the-line amenities, high-end finishes, energy-efficient solar power, and backup generator are just a few of the custom features.

At the end of the drive is a steel 8500-sq.-ft. clear-span building with ample storage, a 50x120 workshop, regulation-size pickle ball court, and four stalls for the horses. Beyond the buildings are beautiful rolling hills, green pastures, woodland areas, riding trails, a firepit, a sand volleyball court, and a stocked and spring-fed 9-acre lake with a dock and boat house.

The Seller chose Kansas City-based Cates Auction Real Estate Company to handle the auction marketing and sale of the property in partnership with the listing broker, the Koehler Bortnick Team. Chandler Cates, Chief Innovation Officer, says their company is a perfect fit for this luxury lakefront estate. "Luxury properties in general have a more limited pool of buyers that are harder to reach. With our innovative marketing process, we've created an online marketplace to engage the right buyers to compete so sellers can monetize their assets, reduce carrying costs and create liquidity."

For more information, cinematic video, photo gallery, and terms and conditions for bidding, please visit catesauction.com/easton.

Celebrating its 80th year in business, Cates Auction Real Estate Company specializes in the innovative marketing and sale of unique luxury, residential, land, and commercial properties throughout Missouri and Kansas.

