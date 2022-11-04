Growing Technological Advancements in Medical Industry to Push Up Demand for Laser Processing: Fact.MR Report

Laser Processing Market Stands at a Value of US$ 16 Bn and Is Predicted To Surpass US$ 33 Bn in Sales Revenue by the End of 2032, At A CAGR Of 7.5%

LASER, or light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation, is utilized in a variety of applications, including commercial and industrial. Engraving, marking, material processing, and other micro processing are examples of industrial processes. It is also used in drilling, cutting, and welding processes. Lasers are also used for engraving/marking electronic components, consumer items, and other industrial equipment. This technique is widely employed in a variety of end-use industries, including aerospace, automotive, electronics, packaging, and medical.

Significant advantages of laser processing over traditional material processing methods are driving the worldwide market. Laser processing is a faster, permanent, and more accurate method of engraving and marking, with great efficiency, superior beam quality, and dependability.

Besides, the growing trend of product miniaturization and microelectronic device miniaturization is raising the demand for laser processing. Moreover, laser processing technology is increasingly being used in the manufacture of medical devices such as surgical tools, implantable devices, and pacemakers. Furthermore, the use of costly laser-drilling techniques in oil and gas exploration, which lower drilling costs and enhance the feasibility of uneconomic oil reserves around the world, is likely to boost market expansion.

“High demand for laser processing technologies in the medical industry is a major factor projected to drive global market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for laser-based material processing and miniaturization of electronic devices are expected to generate profitable growth prospects for market players,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Why Do Americans Control the Laser Processing Market in North America?

During the projection period, there is expected to be an increase in demand for laser processing in the US. In the US, a rise in cosmetic procedures and a high rate of adoption of advanced technology are expected to fuel market expansion.

In addition, a number of significant market participants have their headquarters in the country, including Corning Incorporated, IPG Photonics Corporation, and Coherent, Inc. These companies are introducing cutting-edge laser-based technologies to diversify their product lines.

A multi-kilowatt industrial diode laser, for instance, was created by Coherent in April 2021. The brand-new HighLight DL HPSi from Coherent is a compact, self-contained module housing a high-power diode laser. It is perfect for technology suppliers and end users who conduct metal cladding, welding, soldering, and thermal treatment.

Winning Strategy

Major market players are actively pursuing growth strategies such as investments, new product introduction, collaborations, R&D activities, technological developments, and acquisitions to extend their overseas footprint.

Jenoptik introduced the Votan A+, a new Votan laser processing system geared at the automotive industry, in January 2022. The Votan A+ provides a standard modular form that supplements the real offering of personalized devices for precise laser airbag reduction. Furthermore, the swiftly directed laser beam of a Votan A system precisely cuts each hole of the transparent decline line into the material until the wall thickness is as thin as possible.

JENOPTIK acquired Berliner Glas, an ASML Holding Dutch Multinational Corporation subsidiary, in October 2021.

