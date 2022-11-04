Smart ERP Solutions Hosts Complimentary Educational Form I-9 and E-Verify Webinar Series with DHS
Presentation Covers Updated Requirements for Form I-9 and E-VerifyPLEASANTON, CA, ALAMEDA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart ERP Solutions (SmartERP), a leading provider of Enterprise Business Applications solutions and services, will host the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) – United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for a complimentary educational webinar series with LaGina Jackson, Management and Program Analyst in the Outreach Branch, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Jackson will be presenting: "What You Need to Know about Form I-9 and E-Verify in 2022 and Beyond," covering updated requirements for both Form I-9 and E-Verify. This live interactive one-hour webinar series is open to all U.S. employers and will take place on Thursday, November 10, 11:00 AM (PST)/2:00 PM (EST), and a follow-up webinar hosted by SmartERP on December 7, 11:00 AM (PST)/2:00 PM (EST). Registration for this complimentary webinar series can be accessed here. Participants need only register once for both sessions. A recording will be made available for registrants unable to attend one or both sessions.
Understanding the complexities of Form I-9 requirements can be difficult, and non-compliance can be detrimental to any organization, as witnessed by many employers across the U.S. that have received substantial fines and penalties. Form I-9 fines have recently increased, and the Department of Justice has recently settled with several employers over discriminatory conduct, making it more imperative than ever for employers to ensure that they are meeting compliance requirements for Form I-9.
About the presenter, LaGina Jackson
LaGina Jackson is a Management and Program Analyst in the Outreach Branch U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Verification Division in Los Angeles, CA. As part of the Outreach Branch, LaGina educates employers and the public on programs supported by the Verification Division, including E-Verify, Form I-9, SAVE, and Self-Check. LaGina is also responsible for successfully leading programs and distributing projects to her colleagues to complete USCIS' mission.
About Smart ERP Solutions
Founded by Oracle/PeopleSoft veterans, Smart ERP Solutions®, Inc. is a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable on-premise and cloud solutions and services that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific business process needs. The organization's Smart Onboarding and Smart I-9/ E-Verify solutions integrate with popular HR systems to automate new hire onboarding and the employment eligibility verification process. In addition to their employee onboarding solutions, SmartERP offers their Smart Talent Procurement solution, which enables organizations to compliantly procure, manage and pay for contingent work. Smart ERP Solutions enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data, across an enterprise, enabling the organization to streamline its operations and support business growth.
About Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
The United States Department of Homeland Security is a cabinet department of the United States federal government with responsibilities in public security, roughly comparable to the interior or home ministries of other countries.
About U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)
USCIS secures America's promise as a nation of immigrants by providing accurate and useful information to their customers, granting immigration and citizenship benefits, promoting an awareness and understanding of citizenship, and ensuring the integrity of their immigration system.
