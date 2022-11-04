The Jeep® Brand Announces Unprecedented Overlanding Trailer Co-Launch With ADDAX Overland™

●The Jeep Branded Edition's groundbreaking build is rugged, lightweight and compact enough to follow a Jeep Trail-Rated® vehicle over the most demanding terrain—all without compromising a Jeep brand vehicle's signature stability and efficiency.●Off-roading enthusiasts and Jeep brand loyalists will be able to sneak peek the Jeep Branded Edition at SEMA's New Product Showcase, Overlanding Exhibit and Booth 60119 through November 4, 2022.

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jeep® brand and ADDAX OverlandTM are proud to launch the Jeep Branded Edition by ADDAX Overland Trailer.

Inspired by the U.S. military's all-but-indestructible surveillance trailers, and engineered by the team that set a world land speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats, the Jeep Branded Edition has set the new benchmark for off-road overlanding performance, capability and comfort.

Boasting an unprecedented dry weight of just 850 pounds, Jeep adventure seekers can now tow a 1,200 pound payload up previously unfathomable terrain—all without compromising a Jeep brand vehicle's signature stability and efficiency. The Jeep Branded Edition's high-strength, lightweight engineering makes it the perfect companion for technical rock climbers and beginner off-roaders alike. And thanks to the Jeep Branded Edition's foldable tongue and compact 5-foot-by-6 foot dimensions, even those adventurers with limited garage space can always be ready to get off the grid.

The Jeep Branded Edition's independent torsion axle trailer suspension system provides an aggressive 17 inches of ground clearance for maximum maneuverability, control and comfort. And the 3/16 inch military-grade steel chassis and 14-gauge steel body are seamlessly bent instead of welded to deliver industry-leading durability. The Jeep Branded Edition comes standard with a robust 35 cubic square feet of storage; four 8,000 pound stabilizing corner jacks; a foldable tongue; an articulating hitch; a rear receiver hitch and a heavy-duty, custom rack for endless mounting possibilities.

"We are proud to have earned the Jeep brand's trust by creating a trailer that can conquer any terrain" says ADDAX CEO Kirk Jowers. "We are excited to continue to engage with Jeep in engineering the most innovative and comprehensive line of overlanding products for the Jeep brand's loyal community."

"Together with the team at ADDAX, we are excited to announce the co-launch of the most cutting-edge overland trailer on the planet," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep Brand North America. "The Jeep Branded Edition by ADDAX can truly follow a Jeep Trail-Rated® vehicle anywhere and demonstrates the Jeep Brand's commitment to empowering our community with the gold standard in overlanding performance. Thanks to the Jeep Branded Edition, adventurers can now enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer."

Off-roading enthusiasts and Jeep brand loyalists will be able to secure a sneak peek of the Jeep Branded Edition by ADDAX at SEMA's New Product Showcase, Overlanding Exhibit and Booth 60119 during Nov. 1-4, 2022.

MOPAR, JEEP, DODGE, HEMI, PLYMOUTH, RAM, SRT, CHRYSLER and related logos, vehicle model names and trade dress are trademarks of FCA US LLC and used under license by ADDAX Overland, LLC.

About ADDAX Overland

Built upon a combined 60 years of off-road industry chops, ADDAX Overland is proud to create the world's most rugged, reliable, and trailblazing overlanding trailers. Our innovative spirit secured a world land speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats. And our thirst for open-air freedom drives our uncompromising pursuit of the ultimate in overlanding performance. We're based in the backyard of Moab, Utah—Jeep's home away from home—and we pride ourselves in pushing our trailers to the limit on the iconic red-rock terrain. Forged in the U.S.A. Tested in Hell.™

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Gladiator, Grand Cherokee and Wrangler. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is now being enhanced by a global electrification initiative, that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. A fully electric Jeep 4xe will be offered in every SUV segment by 2025.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves - aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

