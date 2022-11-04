Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Tajani

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani today in Munster, Germany.  Secretary Blinken thanked Foreign Minister Tajani for his commitment to sustain Italy’s strong support for Ukraine.  The ministers discussed ways to mitigate the impact of rising energy prices on consumers, shared concerns over the People’s Republic of China, and considered steps to bolster security in the Mediterranean region.  The Secretary also expressed appreciation for Italy’s ongoing contributions to international assistance efforts.

