Verit Advisors® to Speak at ESOP Association Annual Conference

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verit Advisors® will participate in the largest ESOP conference and trade show which will be held in Las Vegas on November 9 through 11, 2022 and hosted by The ESOP Association. The conference will be hosted in a hybrid format to support in-person and virtual attendance.

Jake Cravens, Managing Director, will speak along with Jade Palermo, Empire Valuation Consultants, on “Basics of ESOP Valuations.” Their presentation is on Thursday, November 10 at 4:40 PM. This session will address the basics of the ESOP valuation process, explore the framework for the valuation of an operating company, and suggest important things to consider when choosing an ESOP valuation advisor.

Jake leads execution on a wide range of transactions, restructuring, and advisory services including M&A, ESOPs, and strategic alternatives consulting across numerous industries including business services, construction & engineering, grocery retail and financial services. Jake specializes in the valuation of business enterprises and the structuring of complex ESOP transactions. Jake is an associate member on the Valuation advisory committee for the ESOP Association. Jake has been at Verit Advisors seven years.

Mary Josephs, Founder and CEO, will present on “Leadership and Governance” with Rick Mapp, Kaufman & Canoles, PC on Friday, November 11 at 8:00 am. This session will review an optimal evaluation process, a thorough structuring process, and a fair negotiation process to address the financial and fiduciary needs of stakeholders.

Ms. Josephs founded Verit Advisors in 2009 and has nearly three decades of experience in corporate finance. She is a nationally recognized leader and has advised structured and closed more than 300 financings for middle market companies.

About Verit Advisors

Verit Advisors unites sophisticated middle market investment banking capabilities with a client centric boutique, fluent in ESOPs, debt and equity capital markets, and M&A, transaction opinions and valuation services and board advisory services. Integrity, teamwork, service, and innovation are at the heart of the organization, as the Verit Team strives to provide unparalleled advice and custom solutions to its clients. Mary Josephs founded Verit Advisors in 2009 in Chicago and has nearly three decades of experience in the world of corporate finance. Josephs and her team are considered to be the foremost experts in ESOP transactions and middle market strategic alternatives.

