Hazli Collection Announces Launch of Game-Changing Accessory for Novice and Experienced Campers

The Matrix Air Cell Memory Foam Camping Mattress is designed to promote maximum comfort and support to those who love the outdoors.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hazli Collection is pleased to announce the launch of its most exciting camping accessory to date – the Matrix Air Cell Memory Foam Camping Mattress Launched in 2018, the Hazli Collection was built with the sole purpose of creating value for money through high quality products that consumers love and recommend. The company strives to make a wide range of products that are not only life-changing but can also be used as an entry point for better living.In the company’s latest news, the Hazli Collection has released its premium Matrix Air Cell Memory Foam Camping Mattress. Designed for maximum comfort and support, this portable mattress for adults is great for any indoor and outdoor activity, as it can easily be rolled up when traveling as a bed for inside a tent, camper van, or even boat.Made of 2/3 superior base foam and 1/3 memory foam, and beautifully covered by a 100% waterproof machine washable cover, the floor mattress provides great comfort and relaxation.Hazli’s non-inflatable sleeping mattress also boasts a number of additional features and benefits for outdoor lovers, including:• Non-slip bottom for hard floor or tiles• Convenient storage pocket• CertiPUR-US certification• Multiple sizes and colors to choose from• Folds for easy storage with Velcro fasteners• Free storage bag• Six months, no questions asked moneyback guarantee• And so much more!“Our matrix air cell memory foam camping mattresses provide the perfect balance of comfort and support with an easy-to-carry weight,” says CEO, Editoiu Bogdan. “Our camping mattresses are perfect for hiking, camping, and even music festivals - they're lightweight, which means you can carry them anywhere! Plus, they come with a carrying bag so you can keep them compact and safe. Forget about uncomfortable camping, RV, or backyard sleepovers; our camping mattress delivers the best night's sleep you've ever had!”“As a customer-centered company, we're always thinking about how to improve the customer experience,” Bogdan continues. “That's why our products undergo rigorous testing before we launch them - and that's not the only thing we do to keep customers happy. We also have an amazing team of customer service agents who are ready to answer your questions and resolve any issues right away.”For more information about the Hazli Collection, or to purchase the Matrix Air Cell Memory Foam Camping Mattress, please visit https://hazlicollection.com/ About Hazli CollectionThe Hazli Collection was founded in by CEO, Editoiu Bogdan, an entrepreneur who built multiple seven figure businesses on Amazon FBA and had his first exit in 2019 for a brand doing over $2.4M a year. Since then, Bogdan has been investing in multiple FBA brands and is focused on building multiple ecommerce businesses.