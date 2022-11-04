Progyny, Inc. to Present at Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions, today announced that Pete Anevski, Progyny’s Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Livingston, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 4:25 P.M. Pacific Time, or 7:25 P.M. Eastern Time.

A live audiocast and replay will be available from the Events and Presentations section of Progyny’s website at http://investors.progyny.com

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a leading fertility benefits management company. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation’s leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth by CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Financial Times, INC. 5000, and Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Investors:
James Hart
investors@progyny.com 

Media:
Selena Yang
media@progyny.com 


