Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,280 in the last 365 days.

12th Annual National Rural Health Day is November 17

Live virtual event highlights the power of rural stakeholder collaboration

/EIN News/ -- STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year, the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) and rural-focused organizations across the United States set aside the third Thursday of November (Nov. 17, 2022) to recognize National Rural Health Day (NRHD). Now in its 12th year, NRHD is an opportunity to celebrate the #PowerOfRural and honor the individuals and organizations serving the health needs of nearly 61 million people living in rural America.

On Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. ET, NOSORH will host a special web event - Collaboration Carpool: Conversations with Mission-Minded Rural Stakeholders. The live event will feature the following national, regional, and state leaders/influencers representing different rural stakeholder groups: 

  • United States Department of Agriculture (USDA): Kellie Kubena, USDA, and Armando Valdez, Colorado USDA
  • Broadband: Shirley Bloomfield, NTCA - The Rural Broadband Association, and Gary Johnson, Paul Bunyan Communications
  • Philanthropy: Anne Kubisch, The Ford Family Foundation, and Walter Panzirer, The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust
  • Public Health: Dr. Brian Castrucci, de Beaumont Foundation, and Arletha Howard, Tougaloo College/Delta HealthPartners Healthy Start Initiative
  • Rural Health Clinics and Community Health Centers: Dr. Julie Wood, American Academy of Family Physicians, and Mary Zelazny, Finger Lakes Community Health and Finger Lakes Telehealth Network

In addition, NOSORH's annual e-book of "Community Stars" will be published on NRHD on PowerofRural.org, with a total of 48 states represented by individuals or organizations nominated for their outstanding rural health-focused contributions. 

Visit PowerofRural.org to reserve your seat for Collaboration Carpool: Conversations with Mission-Minded Stakeholders and to explore the 2022 Key Messages and Data Points, Idea Guides, downloadable NRHD tools, and more.

Contact Information:
Michelle Rathman
President & CEO
michelle@doitwithimpact.com
630-865-4439

Ashley Muninger
Communications Director
ashleym@nosorh.org
785-422-5295

Related Images






Image 1: National Rural Health Day


Official logo for National Rural Health Day and PowerofRural.org



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


National Rural Health Day

National Rural Health Day

You just read:

12th Annual National Rural Health Day is November 17

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.