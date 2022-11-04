The Global Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market is expected to grow by $8.64 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.35% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market 2022-2026

The analyst has been monitoring the small unmanned aerial vehicle (SUAV) market and it is poised to grow by $8.64 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.35% during the forecast period. Our report on the small unmanned aerial vehicle (SUAV) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by vendor partnerships, collaborations, and agreements, the growing adoption of smart technology, and an upsurge in military spending.

The small unmanned aerial vehicle (SUAV) market analysis includes application and type segments and geographic landscape.

The small unmanned aerial vehicle (SUAV) market is segmented as below:

By Application

By Type

Light fixed-wing SUAV

Heavy fixed-wing SUAV

Multi-rotor VTOL SUAV

Nano SUAV

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and South America

This study identifies the launch of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the small unmanned aerial vehicle (SUAV) market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in demand for improved surveillance solutions and contracts and agreements with military forces will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the small unmanned aerial vehicle (SUAV) market covers the following areas:

Small unmanned aerial vehicle (SUAV) market sizing

Small unmanned aerial vehicle (SUAV) market forecast

Small unmanned aerial vehicle (SUAV) market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading small unmanned aerial vehicle (SUAV) market vendors that include Advanced Aircraft Co., AeroVironment Inc., Airbus Group SE, Airgility, C Astral doo, Elbit Systems Ltd., Freebird Aerospace India Pvt. Ltd., General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Leonardo Spa, Northrop Grumman Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Skydio Inc., SwissDrones Operating AG, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Teal Drones Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., The Boeing Co., Vantage Robotics, and Azur Drones SAS. Also, the small unmanned aerial vehicle (SUAV) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

