Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,394 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,347 in the last 365 days.

CAES Launches New Smart Power Switch Controller

New device features unparalleled response times and highest level of space assurance

CAES, a leading provider of mission critical electronics for aerospace and defense, has launched a new device designed for the harshest space missions. The new Smart Power Switch Controller (SPSC) offers extensive fault detection, isolation and recovery capabilities (FDIR) in a single package. The radiation hardened (RadHard) device features the highest level of space assurance, wide temperature range coverage, and provides quick fault detection and recovery in a small footprint.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005465/en/

"Our SPSC has been designed to meet the toughest requirements demanded in modern space programs. It allows design engineers to eliminate multiple discreet components for superior design functionality and capabilities in a single package," said Mike Elias, Senior Vice President, Space Systems Division, CAES. "The SPSC provides extensive device protection, with 10 times faster response time compared to existing solutions. We're excited to bring these capabilities to our customers."

Our new HiRel SPSCs are intelligent, current class agnostic and first in the space industry to incorporate PMBus®, which communicates over an I2C serial bus. This simple and flexible 2-wire command, configuration and control protocol can manage dozens of power switch channels with a small host controller.

The SPSC is also a power bus protection device, with the ability to detect high/short circuit faults and isolate the circuit in 250 nanoseconds. CAES' RadHard design techniques ensure that our devices - including the Smart Power Switch Controller - meet the highest reliability mission profiles and can withstand the harshest environments, including QML-Q and QML-V for military and space-grade qualification.

Technical details on the SPSC can be found on our website here.

More information on CAES microcontrollers can be found here.

About CAES

CAES is a pioneer of advanced electronics for the most technologically challenging defense and aerospace trusted systems. As the largest provider of mixed-signal and radiation-hardened technology to the United States aerospace and defense industry, CAES delivers high-reliability RF, microwave and millimeter wave, microelectronic and digital solutions that enable our customers to ensure a safer, more secure planet. On land, at sea, in the air, in space and in cyberspace, CAES' extensive electronics and enhanced manufacturing capabilities are at the forefront of mission-critical military and aerospace innovation. www.caes.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005465/en/

You just read:

CAES Launches New Smart Power Switch Controller

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.