Humanity 2.0 Announces 2022 Agenda for the Human Flourishing Forum at the Pontifical Academy of Sciences of the Holy See - Nov 3-4, 2022

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanity 2.0 , a Non-Profit (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing the most significant impediments to human flourishing through technology, media, and thought-leadership, in collaboration with public, private and faith based organizations, has announced it will be co-hosting the Human Flourishing Forum focused on advancing humanity’s understanding of human flourishing through the continued development of its Human Flourishing Framework.



In cooperation with the Human Flourishing Program at Harvard's Institute for Quantitative Social Science and other top academics, industry impact thought leaders, and philanthropists, Humanity 2.0 continues to build an international community of luminaries committed to accelerating human flourishing globally. This community is working towards expanding understanding of what it takes to flourish; identifying what is impeding flourishing; and exploring practical solutions to help achieve human flourishing.

Since presenting the initial Human Flourishing Framework in Rome in 2019, Humanity 2.0 has been working tirelessly to assemble the leaders of this burgeoning field of human flourishing studies in order to encourage a more collaborative effort towards achieving the most comprehensive understanding of human flourishing ever achieved.

“This 2022 Human Flourishing Forum is the catalytic event needed to jump start the human flourishing movement. We have been working in silos for too long. Now is the time for us to come together and figure out how to build a civilization that ensures every person has the potential to realize their full potential, to flourish. The Pontifical Academy of Sciences is the ideal location to make this appeal to our better angels and encourage a leap of faith.”

Matthew Sanders, CEO of Humanity 2.0

Event Details:

Event: Human Flourishing Forum 2022

Theme: Exploring ways to accelerate human flourishing globally

Application: Academic and Research - Impact

Dates: November 3-4 2022

Location: Pontifical Academy of Sciences

Hosted by: Humanity 2.0 Foundation in cooperation with the Human Flourishing Program at Harvard's Institute for Quantitative Social Science.

Link to Agenda: Here

Delegates Include:

Cardinal Peter Turkson - Chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, Holy See

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia - President of the Pontifical Academy for Life, Holy See

Matthew T. Lee - Director of the Flourishing Network at the Human Flourishing Program, Harvard University

Tae Yoo - Former SVP of Corp Affairs and ESG, Cisco Systems, Inc.

Erika Karp - Executive Managing Director & Chief Impact Officer, Pathstone

Marcel Lotscher - Head of Regulatory Strategy, FTX Europe AG

Carlo D'Asaro Biondo - CEO, Noovle (TIM Italia)

Igor Perisic - VP Engineering and General Manager, Google

Laura Taylor - Deputy Director, Wellbeing Research Centre, University of Oxford

James Pawelski - Director of Education, Positive Psychology Center, University of Pennsylvania

Joe Daly - Senior Partner, Gallup, Inc.

Bob Boisture - President & CEO, Fetzer Institute

Ian Marcus Corbin - Co-Director, The Human Network Initiative, Harvard Medical School

Jose Pacheco - Co-Director, Master of Engineering in Advanced Manufacturing & Design, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Fr. Philip Larrey - Dean of Philosophy, Pontifical Lateran University

Letty Garcia - Associate Director-Leadership Initiative, Harvard Business School

Evan Baehr - Managing Partner, Learn Capital

Doug Arent - Executive Director | Strategic Public Private Partnerships, National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL)

Daniel Shakhani - Co-Founder, Salary Finance

John Havens - Sustainability Practice Lead, IEEE Standards Association

Steve Fuller - Chair in Social Epistemology, University of Warwick

Fiona Gatty - Research Project Coordinator / Templeton World Charity Foundation Fellow in Comparative Education, University of Oxford

Byron Johnson - Director, Institute for Studies of Religion, Baylor University

Jim Ritchie-Dunham - President, Institute for Strategic Clarity

Special Consideration to our sponsors; FTX Europe and the Ford Foundation, our media partner ESG News and Laudato Si' Challenge for the contributions.

About Humanity 2.0



Humanity 2.0 is a Non-Profit NGO (Non-Government Organization) focused on facilitating collaborative ventures between the traditionally siloed public, private and faith-based sectors. Its mission is to identify impediments to human flourishing and then work collaboratively across sectors to remove them by sourcing and scaling bold and innovative solutions.

Humanity 2.0 is building a new model for human cooperation that enables us to transcend the boundaries and silos we have created and unite in realizing a better world for the next generation.

For more information www.humanity2-0.org | Forum Archives 2018 and 2019

