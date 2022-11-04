Submit Release
News Search

There were 462 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,088 in the last 365 days.

Mr. Zane and his true colors

"Getting Over Mr Zane - Stepping Out"

Harry Stefano writes a book with an exciting plot twist that readers would want to know about

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After an immensely heated and intense first book, The Gorgeous Mr. Zane, Harry Stefano published a new book in the continuation of what’s left to be discovered. Getting Over Mr. Zane - Stepping Out is about moving on and living a life anew.

Mr. Zane’s mistress thought of Mr. Zane as someone respectable, amazingly hot, and gorgeous. Though married, Mr. Zane was fond of her. But he doesn’t seem like the person she thought she knew. She instantly regrets what was all done. But she doesn’t know how she can get away from it. Revel into this book by author Harry Stefano and jump into a world of affairs, revelations, and more!

Author Harry Stefano is from a British family and has been exposed to writing since childhood. She has kept this passion burning through a harrowing childhood due to discrimination from her peers. Harry Stefano then soon found the courage to follow her dreams and aspirations. She moved out from her upbringing to move away also from the prejudice she was facing and started a new life on an island where she continued her passion for writing. Harry Stefano has now published three astonishingly excellent books.

Grab a copy of this second part of the series from Harry Stefano. Getting Over Mr. Zane - Stepping Out is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all other leading online book retailers. Visit https://www.harrystefano.com/ to get to know more about Harry and her published books.

About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Mr. Zane and his true colors

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.