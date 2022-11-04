Mr. Zane and his true colors
Harry Stefano writes a book with an exciting plot twist that readers would want to know aboutTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After an immensely heated and intense first book, The Gorgeous Mr. Zane, Harry Stefano published a new book in the continuation of what’s left to be discovered. Getting Over Mr. Zane - Stepping Out is about moving on and living a life anew.
Mr. Zane’s mistress thought of Mr. Zane as someone respectable, amazingly hot, and gorgeous. Though married, Mr. Zane was fond of her. But he doesn’t seem like the person she thought she knew. She instantly regrets what was all done. But she doesn’t know how she can get away from it. Revel into this book by author Harry Stefano and jump into a world of affairs, revelations, and more!
Author Harry Stefano is from a British family and has been exposed to writing since childhood. She has kept this passion burning through a harrowing childhood due to discrimination from her peers. Harry Stefano then soon found the courage to follow her dreams and aspirations. She moved out from her upbringing to move away also from the prejudice she was facing and started a new life on an island where she continued her passion for writing. Harry Stefano has now published three astonishingly excellent books.
Grab a copy of this second part of the series from Harry Stefano. Getting Over Mr. Zane - Stepping Out is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all other leading online book retailers. Visit https://www.harrystefano.com/ to get to know more about Harry and her published books.
