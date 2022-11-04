Vacation Rental SaaS Lodgify Raises $30M in Series B Funding to Ramp Up Global Growth

The investment round was led by Octopus Ventures with participation from Bonsai Partners, Aldea Ventures and ICF, as well as existing investors, Intermedia Vermögensverwaltung and Nauta Capital.

/EIN News/ -- BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacation rental software startup Lodgify, which empowers hosts and small to medium-sized property managers to manage and grow their vacation rental businesses, has secured $30 million in Series B funding.

The investment round was led by Octopus Ventures with participation from Bonsai Partners, Aldea Ventures and ICF (Institut Català de Finances) as well as existing investors, Intermedia Vermögensverwaltung and Nauta Capital.

Lodgify will use the funds to accelerate global expansion, boost product growth and expand customer support. Lodgify's mission is to empower any host or vacation rental business worldwide to get started and grow their business through technology. This investment will help fuel the expanding ecosystem of tools and services that both small and large hospitality firms increasingly depend on to professionalize operations and scale up.

"This is great news for our customers. Lodgify is a customer-first company, and we will invest all the funds in product innovation and expanding our service offering to help our customers achieve their business goals," said Lodgify's CEO and co-founder Dennis Klett.

Twice named in Wired's Hottest European Startups list, Lodgify offers an all-in-one solution that enables vacation rental hosts to generate more bookings and manage all bookings from one centralized place. Its Software-as-a-service platform includes a website builder that allows vacation rental hosts to easily build their own website and accept direct bookings and payments without requiring any tech skills and seamless API integrations with all the main vacation rental channels, including Airbnb, Vrbo, and Booking.com. Lodgify is a preferred software partner for all of these channels.

"Lodgify has carved out a leading position for itself in the overlooked SME vacation rental market. We were impressed with their product leadership and customer focus, which has come through in the impressive growth they've helped their customers achieve, even through the pandemic period. We're looking forward to partnering with Lodgify's experienced leadership team to execute its growth plans, which include an exciting pipeline of new product initiatives," said Uthish Ranjan, Principal at Octopus Ventures.

"Their ability to support both individual hosts and fast-growing property management businesses to generate more bookings and save time via automation with their comprehensive software suite is impressive," added Andrés de la Morena from Bonsai Partners.

In recent years, Lodgify has grown its R&D team to over 70 employees and the entire company to almost 200 from 43 different nationalities.

This hiring boost will also allow Lodgify to accelerate its product development and release new features at an even quicker pace, in line with the company's overall plans for the coming years.

Uthishtan Ranjan from Octopus Ventures and Andrés de la Morena from Bonsai Partners have joined Lodgifyʼs board of directors.

About Lodgify

Lodgify is an all-in-one vacation rental software that empowers owners and property managers to easily create their own vacation rental website and accept online bookings. Owners can manage all reservations from one place and synchronize property data with their booking channels.

