17 Health Care Organizations Selected to Participate in the Accountable Care Organization Program  

Boston – The Baker-Polito Administration announced today that 17 Massachusetts health care organizations have been selected as part of the re-procurement of the MassHealth Accountable Care Organization (ACO) program, effective April 1, 2023. MassHealth ACOs are integrated networks of physicians, hospitals, and other community-based health care providers that are accountable for the quality, cost, and member experience of care for 1.2 million MassHealth members.

“This agreement supports this Administration’s goal of value-based care, strong care coordination, and advances health equity for MassHealth members,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. “I am deeply appreciative of our many partners who have worked with us to refine the models developed under the initial reforms. We are committed to addressing health equity and improving the health outcomes of MassHealth members.”

The initial implementation of the MassHealth ACO program in 2018 represented the most significant reform to the MassHealth program in more than two decades, shifting from a traditional fee-for-service model of paying for the volume of health care services, to paying for the value of health care services provided to members. This next phase of the ACO program will build upon and strengthen integrated, outcomes-based care for MassHealth members; while working to close existing disparities in quality and access that will advance health equity throughout the Commonwealth.

The new ACO contracts upholds MassHealth’s commitment to:

Hold providers accountable for the quality, total costs, and experience of care for their patients;

Provide clinical and community-based support for members with significant behavioral health and long-term health care needs, through ACO partnerships with community-based organizations called Community Partners;

Support preventive care, including investing $115 million per year for primary care delivery and behavioral health integration through a new value-based payment model for primary care;

Address health-related social needs, such as housing and nutrition, through the innovative Flexible Services Program;

Advance health equity, including new incentive programs through which ACOs and hospitals are eligible to earn more than $2 billion over five years for closing disparities in health care quality and access; and

Ensure that members who are at high risk receive comprehensive care coordination, such as expanded supports for high-risk pregnancy and postpartum care, as well as a new targeted case management benefit for children with complex medical needs.

The ACO program is a major component of the Commonwealth’s recently approved five-year 1115 Demonstration agreement, which supports these reforms.

“Through the 2018 health care delivery restructuring, MassHealth established a nation-leading accountable care model that integrates physical health, behavioral health, and long-term services and supports to address each member's unique health care needs,” said Assistant Secretary for MassHealth, Amanda Cassel Kraft. “MassHealth looks forward to our partnership with the selected ACOs to deliver high-quality care and close health disparities for our members.”

The health care organizations selected to enter into contract negotiations for the ACO Program include:

Atrius Health with Fallon Health

Baystate Healthcare Alliance with Health New England

Beth Israel Lahey Health Performance Network with WellSense Health Plan

Boston Accountable Care Organization with WellSense Health Plan

Boston Children’s Health Accountable Care Organization with WellSense Health Plan

Cambridge Health Alliance with Tufts Health Public Plans

Community Care Cooperative

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center with WellSense Health Plan

Health Collaborative of the Berkshires with Fallon Health

Mass General Brigham ACO with Mass General Brigham Health Plan

Mercy Health Accountable Care Organization with WellSense Health Plan

Reliant Medical Group with Fallon Health

Signature Health with WellSense Health Plan

Southcoast Health Network with WellSense Health Plan

Steward Health Care Network

Tufts Medicine with WellSense Health Plan

UMass Memorial Health Care with Tufts Health Public Plans

